IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: Tier 1 Exam Schedule & Timings

Lakhs of candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO 2025 exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the IB ACIO exam date. As per the reports, the IB ACIO tier 1 exam is expected to be scheduled for 16th September 2025. However, no official notice has been released so far. Candidates can check out this post to gain more insights into the IB ACIO exam date, schedule and timings
IB ACIO Exam Date 2025
The IB ACIO exam is an annually administered exam that is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Through this exam, the candidates are selected to be appointed to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO exam 2025 are eagerly waiting for the IB ACIO exam date to be announced.
As per the reports, it is expected that the IB ACIO exam shall take place on 16th September 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 3717 vacancies shall be filled up for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/Executive (Group 'C'). Read on to know more details.
IB ACIO 2025 Exam Date Highlights
The following table has the major highlights of the IB ACIO exam date 2025.
|
IB ACIO 2025 Key Highlights
|
Organisation
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Conducting Body
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Exam Name
|
IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025
|
Post Name
|
ACIO Grade 2/ Executive
|
Vacancies
|
3717
|
Exam Dates
|
16th September 2025 onwards (expected)
|
Education Qualification
|
Graduation or equivalent from recognised organisation
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 27 years (as on 10.08.2025)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2)- Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in
IB ACIO Exam Schedule 2025
As per the previous year trend, the IB ACIO exam is usually held a month after the completion of the application process. As per the schedule, the IB ACIO online application process was completed on 10th August 2025. Hence, it is expected that that the exam might be held on 16th September 2025. However, there has been no official notification by the MHA yet. Check the table below for more details.
|
Stages of Exam
|
IB Exam Date 2025
|
IB ACIO Tier I (Objective Test)
|
16th September 2025 (tentatively)
|
IB ACIO Tier II (Descriptive Test)
|
To be Notified Soon
|
IB ACIO Tier III (Interview)
|
To be Notified Later
What is IB ACIO Salary?
IB ACIO earns a handsome salary with great perks and allowances. The candidates who will be appointed to the post of IB ACIO shall be placed in the General Central Service, Group 'C' post. The IB ACIO shall be in Level 7 pay scale i.e., Rs. 44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400.
IB ACIO 2025 Exam Pattern
The IB ACIO exam pattern consists of three tiers. The Tier I paper is objective, whereas the Tier II paper is descriptive,
IB ACIO Tier I Exam Pattern: Objective Type
The IB ACIO exam pattern for tier 1 exam consists of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 Hour. Negative marking of 1/4 is applicable for each incorrect answer marked. Check the table below for ore details.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Type
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
60 Minutes
|
MCQ
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
MCQ
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
MCQ
|
Reasoning / Logical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
MCQ
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
MCQ
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
|
Objective (MCQ)
IB ACIO Tier II – Descriptive Paper
The IB ACIO Tier II Exam 2025 is a written test for 50 marks. It includes the following sections:
- Essay Writing (20 Marks)
- English Comprehension (10 Marks)
- Long Answer Questions (20 Marks)
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Type
|
Essay Writing
|
20
|
60 Minutes
|
Descriptive
|
English Comprehension
|
10
|
Descriptive
|
Two Long Answer Questions (Current Affairs, Socio-political or Economic topics)
|
20
|
Descriptive
|
Total
|
50
|
1 Hour
|
Descriptive Paper
IB ACIO Tier III – Interview / Personality Test
|
Stage
|
Marks
|
Type
|
Interview
|
100
|
Personality Test / Oral Interview
