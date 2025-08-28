GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: Tier 1 Exam Schedule & Timings

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

Lakhs of candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO 2025 exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the IB ACIO exam date. As per the reports, the IB ACIO tier 1 exam is expected to be scheduled for 16th September 2025. However, no official notice has been released so far. Candidates can check out this post to gain more insights into the IB ACIO exam date, schedule and timings  

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 

The IB ACIO exam is an annually administered exam that is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Through this exam, the candidates are selected to be appointed to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO exam 2025 are eagerly waiting for the IB ACIO exam date to be announced. 

As per the reports, it is expected that the IB ACIO exam shall take place on 16th September 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 3717 vacancies shall be filled up for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/Executive (Group 'C'). Read on to know more details.

IB ACIO 2025 Exam Date Highlights 

The following table has the major highlights of the IB ACIO exam date 2025. 

IB ACIO 2025 Key Highlights

Organisation

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Conducting Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025

Post Name

ACIO Grade 2/ Executive

Vacancies

3717

Exam Dates

16th September 2025 onwards (expected)

Education Qualification

Graduation or equivalent from recognised organisation

Age Limit

18 to 27 years (as on 10.08.2025)

Selection Process

Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2)- Interview

Salary

Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Exam Schedule 2025

As per the previous year trend, the IB ACIO exam is usually held a month after the completion of the application process. As per the schedule, the IB ACIO online application process was completed on 10th August 2025. Hence, it is expected that that the exam might be held on 16th September 2025. However, there has been no official notification by the MHA yet. Check the table below for more details. 

Stages of Exam 

IB Exam Date 2025

IB ACIO Tier I (Objective Test)

16th September 2025 (tentatively)

IB ACIO Tier II (Descriptive Test)

To be Notified Soon

IB ACIO Tier III (Interview)

To be Notified Later

What is IB ACIO Salary? 

IB ACIO earns a handsome salary with great perks and allowances. The candidates who will be appointed to the post of IB ACIO shall be placed in the General Central Service, Group 'C' post. The IB ACIO shall be in Level 7 pay scale i.e., Rs. 44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400.

IB ACIO 2025 Exam Pattern

The IB ACIO exam pattern consists of three tiers. The Tier I paper is objective, whereas the Tier II paper is descriptive, 

IB ACIO Tier I Exam Pattern: Objective Type

The IB ACIO exam pattern for tier 1 exam consists of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 Hour. Negative marking of 1/4 is applicable for each incorrect answer marked. Check the table below for ore details. 

Section

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Type

Current Affairs

20

20

60 Minutes 

MCQ

General Studies

20

20

MCQ

Numerical Aptitude

20

20

MCQ

Reasoning / Logical Aptitude

20

20

MCQ

English Language

20

20

MCQ

Total

100

100

1 Hour

Objective (MCQ)

IB ACIO Tier II – Descriptive Paper

The IB ACIO Tier II Exam 2025 is a written test for 50 marks. It includes the following sections:

  • Essay Writing (20 Marks)
  • English Comprehension (10 Marks)
  • Long Answer Questions (20 Marks)

Section

Marks

Duration

Type

Essay Writing

20

60 Minutes

Descriptive

English Comprehension

10

Descriptive

Two Long Answer Questions (Current Affairs, Socio-political or Economic topics)

20

Descriptive

Total

50

1 Hour

Descriptive Paper

IB ACIO Tier III – Interview / Personality Test

Stage

Marks

Type

Interview

100

Personality Test / Oral Interview

You can also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams

Banking Exams

UPSC and State PCS Exams

Business and Management Exams

Defence Exams

Teaching Exams

 

Trending Exams

UPSC IAS 

CDS

SSC CGL

BPSC



Trending

Other Exams

SSC JE

SSC MTS

SSC CGL

Bihar Police Constable

Kolkata Police Constable

SSC CHSL

Punjab Police Constable

UP Police Constable

SSC GD Constable

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News