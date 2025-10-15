SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Are you enough Hawk Eye Observant to find the Hidden Pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion!

By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 15, 2025, 23:00 IST

Are you sharp-eyed enough to spot the hidden pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild: The Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion? This captivating visual brain teaser challenges your IQ and observation skills as realism and illustration blend seamlessly. Only true geniuses with 20/20 vision can find it in 11 seconds!

Find the Hidden Pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion
An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where our perception of thinking about an image differs from objective reality. This image is seen as an optical illusion artwork that cleverly blends elements of realism and illustration.

These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations. 

Are you ready for this Harmony of the Wild of Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion test? Then find the hidden Pigeon—within just 11 seconds!

Only those who have Ultra HD Vision with 20/20 Eyesight can count the Number of Cats in this Visual Brain Teaser Optical Illusion Puzzle

where is the pigeon

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? 

  • This image is an optical illusion artwork that cleverly blends elements of realism and illustration.

  • At first glance, the central focus is a majestic tiger with lifelike detail, intense golden eyes, and rich orange-black fur. However, surrounding the tiger are two illustrated deer on either side, along with floral and leafy patterns that create a symmetrical, decorative background.

  • The illusion lies in the contrast of styles — the realistic tiger appears almost three-dimensional and dominant, while the stylised deer and floral motifs seem flat and ornamental, blending nature and art. 

  • This composition tricks the eye into perceiving a single harmonious scene even though it merges two very different artistic dimensions.

Overall, it symbolises the balance of predator and prey in nature and how beauty can coexist with ferocity within a single frame.

The challenge is to spot the Hidden Pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion Scene. 

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to spot the Hidden Pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion Scene in 11 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the Hidden Pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion Scene in 11 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the Hidden Pigeon in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion Scene in 11 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Most People Can See Only the Lady, But Out of 100, only 1% can see the Hidden Man in this Double-Image Optical illusion

Solution: Where is the Pigeon hidden in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion?

So, are you excited to know where the Pigeon is hidden in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion challenge? 

Okay, first, look carefully at the tiger in the image, on the right side near his face, there is a white colour Pigeon is hidden in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion

Still, not found, see the image given below.

where is the pigeon-sol

So, now you all know where the Pigeon is hidden in this Harmony of the Wild of the Tiger and the Deer Optical Illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Most People Can Observe Either Only the Car or a Few Persons, but only Geniuses can spot the Hidden Cat in this Junkyard Optical Illusion Scene


Prabhat Mishra
Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

