CRASSH and Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship: Admission Process And Other Details

CRASSH Fellowship: The joint CRASSH (Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities) and Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Fellowship gives a unique chance for Indian researchers to pursue a nine-week study and residential term at Cambridge throughout the academic year. This program is especially intended for academics who are in the early or middle stages of their careers and who live and work in India. In order to qualify, candidates must show a significant level of dedication, have completed a PhD, and have worked full-time in an Indian university or comparable research facility for at least five years.

This scholarship award is open to researchers working or studying in the arts, historic conservation, or the humanities. The fellowship provides significant financial support, including covering for travel, accommodation, and a moderate living costs allowance, supplemented by a $\text{£}500$ allowance for research expenses. Importantly, successful fellows receive access to Cambridge University's vast library and holdings, workspace at CRASSH, and IT support. Fellows are expected to contribute to weekly seminars and actively participate in CRASSH events. Keep in mind that people who have already received a CWIT award within the last five years are usually not eligible. Full application details are accessible on the British Council in India website.