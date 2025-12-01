CRASSH and Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship: Admission Process And Other Details

CRASSH Fellowship: The joint CRASSH (Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities) and Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Fellowship gives a unique chance for Indian researchers to pursue a nine-week study and residential term at Cambridge throughout the academic year. This program is especially intended for academics who are in the early or middle stages of their careers and who live and work in India. In order to qualify, candidates must show a significant level of dedication, have completed a PhD, and have worked full-time in an Indian university or comparable research facility for at least five years.
This scholarship award is open to researchers working or studying in the arts, historic conservation, or the humanities. The fellowship provides significant financial support, including covering for travel, accommodation, and a moderate living costs allowance, supplemented by a $\text{£}500$ allowance for research expenses. Importantly, successful fellows receive access to Cambridge University's vast library and holdings, workspace at CRASSH, and IT support. Fellows are expected to contribute to weekly seminars and actively participate in CRASSH events. Keep in mind that people who have already received a CWIT award within the last five years are usually not eligible. Full application details are accessible on the British Council in India website.
How To Apply For The CRASSH and Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship?
CRASSH at Cambridge is in charge of the online application process for the combined CRASSH and Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Fellowship. It is aimed at Indian researchers in the humanities, arts, or heritage who are in the early to mid-career stages of their careers and have previously earned their PhD. Here are 5 key steps describing the application process:
-
Access Online System: Register or log in via the appropriate online application system on the CRASSH fellowships website to start filling out the required forms and sections.
-
Prepare Research Proposal: Develop a thorough, focused research proposal (maximum 1,000 words) explaining the project you intend to undertake during your nine-week residency at Cambridge.
-
Compile Required Documents: Prepare and store a digital copy (PDF) of your Curriculum Vitae (CV) and a sample piece of published work that displays your academic quality.
-
Secure Confidential References: Arrange for two to three confidential letters of reference to be provided directly by your references, remarking on your study plan and qualifications.
-
Final Submission by Deadline: Upload all your required PDF documents (CV, proposal, sample work) and submit the final application via the online portal by the specified deadline (usually mid-January).
CRASSH and Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship: Eligibility and Fee
The CRASSH (Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities) and Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Fellowship is specifically established for early to mid-career Indian academics to do research at the University of Cambridge. The following table lists the main requirements for eligibility as well as the financial advantages of the fellowship:
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria (Must Meet All)
|
Financial Benefit / Value
|
Target Audience
|
Indian scholar who is resident and domiciled in India.
|
Term Length: Funding covers a study and residence term of nine weeks (approx. 2.5 months).
|
Career Stage
|
Must be in the earlier or middle stages of their academic career.
|
Accommodation: Coverage for the cost of accommodation in Cambridge.
|
Academic Employment
|
Must have been in full-time academic employment in an Indian university or equivalent research institute for at least five years.
|
Living Expenses: A modest, fixed allowance to cover living expenses during the nine-week stay.
|
Academic Degree
|
Must have successfully completed a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy).
|
Travel: Economy-class return airfare between India and the UK.
|
Eligible Fields
|
Scholars working or studying in the Arts, Heritage Conservation, or the Humanities are eligible.
|
Research Allowance: A grant of £500 to cover research-related expenses.
|
Prior CWIT Awards
|
Applicants who have received a CWIT award in the past five years (from the date spent in the UK) are generally ineligible.
|
Academic Access: Access to CRASSH workspace, IT support, and Cambridge University Libraries and Collections.
