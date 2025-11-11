Which IIM was the First to be Established in India?

First IIM in India: The first Indian Institute of Management (IIM) was the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), which opened its doors in November 1961. The Government of West Bengal, the Government of India, the Ford Foundation, and the MIT Sloan School of Management collaborated to create this groundbreaking initiative in management education. The Planning Commission's recommendations, which acknowledged the critical need for properly prepared managers to assist the nation's rapid industrial and economic development in the post-independence era, led to the creation of the IIMs as a strategic national effort.

Following the formation of IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA) was established in December 1961 in partnership with the Harvard Business School. Even though they were established just a few weeks apart, IIMC is officially the first in the now vast network of IIMs.