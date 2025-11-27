RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
You have sharp eyes and an IQ above 140 if you can find the mistake in the Thanksgiving picture in 5 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 27, 2025, 16:25 IST

There is one mistake in the Thanksgiving-themed picture. Only those with sharp eyes and an IQ above 140 can find it in 5 seconds! Can you?

Find the mistake in just 5 seconds!
Find the mistake in just 5 seconds!

IQ tests, or Intelligence Quotient tests, assess a person's cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills. These tests evaluate an individual's mental functions, including logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking.

Do you have a high IQ and sharp eyes?

Let’s find out!

IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Thanksgiving Picture in 5 Seconds

find the mistake

Source: Brightside

The picture above depicts a Thanksgiving-themed scene in which a guy is watching a Thanksgiving parade on TV in his living room, along with his two cats. A cup with a tea bag is also seen.

There is one mistake in the picture.

Can you find it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

IQ tests are a great way to test your logical thinking abilities. The more one engages with these puzzles, the sharper the brain becomes.

This challenge will test your intelligence and attention to detail.

You need to use your logical thinking skills and attentiveness to find the mistake.

Have you found it?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Look for subtle clues in the image; the answer lies within the image.

Readers who can quickly solve such challenging puzzles are those with high attention spans and the sharpest brains.

Look one last time; you might notice the mistake.

Found it?

Yes, or no?

Do let us know in the comments below.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you found the mistake within 5 seconds?

Congratulations to those who did; you have a high IQ and razor-sharp eyes.

Those still looking for the answer can check out the solution and explanation below.

To improve your speed and problem-solving skills, you can practice similar challenges regularly.

IQ Test: Solution

The mistake in the Thanksgiving-themed picture is that the coffee table in the living room is missing a leg.

find the mistake solution

If you loved solving this challenge, share it with your friends and family and check who cracks the challenge in the fastest time.

