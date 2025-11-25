UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
International Emmy Awards 2025: Check Complete Winners List Here

Nov 25, 2025, 13:24 IST

The 53rd International Emmy Awards 2025 celebrated global television, with the United Kingdom dominating major categories, including Best Drama ("Rivals") and Best Comedy ("Ludwig") . Oriol Pla (Spain) and Anna Maxwell Martin (UK) won the acting honors. The awards also highlighted powerful documentaries focusing on global conflicts and current affairs.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards, hosted in New York City, acknowledged excellence in television programming from around the world, including outstanding talent in various genres and formats. Presented by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the night brought creators, actors, and storytellers from different parts of the world together. Read along to know more about the biggest winners from the 2025 event, featuring remarkable shows and performances.

Winners List: International Emmy Awards 2025

Check the list of the key winners of the International Emmy Awards 2025:

Category

Winner

Country

Notable Information

Best Performance by Actor

Oriol Pla

Spain

Won for "Yo, Adicto"

Best Performance by Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin

United Kingdom

Won for "Until I Kill You"

Best Comedy Series

"Ludwig"

United Kingdom

Quirky and engaging series

Best Drama Series

"Rivals"

United Kingdom

Drama focused on complex relationships

Best Short-Form Series

"La Mediatrice"

-

The Mediator

Best Documentary

"Hell Jumper"

-

Acclaimed documentary

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

"Lost Boys and Fairies"

United Kingdom

LGBTQ+ themed mini-series

Best Kids: Live Action

"Fallen"

United Kingdom

Awarded in kids category

Best Current Affairs

"Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza"

-

Powerful wartime documentary

Best News

"Gaza, Search For Life" (Al Jazeera Arabic)

-

Noted for current events coverage

Best Sports Documentary

"It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed The Spanish Football"

-

Sports feature documentary

Best Telenovela

"The Good and The Bad"

-

Award in telenovela category

Highlights and Trends

  • The United Kingdom dominated the awards, winning such categories as comedy, drama, kids, and TV movie.

  • Oriol Pla from Spain made history with his Best Actor victory.

  • Documentaries focused on Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly in Gaza, represented a powerful trend of awareness of global conflict.

  • The diversity of countries represented in nominees and winners evidences the truly international nature of the Emmy Awards.

The 2025 International Emmy Awards celebrated the best in storytelling that knows no borders or languages. From award-winning actors to impactful documentaries and innovative series, it showcased how the power of television is evolving to educate, entertain, and inspire global audiences.

