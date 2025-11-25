International Emmy Awards 2025: Check Complete Winners List Here

The 53rd International Emmy Awards, hosted in New York City, acknowledged excellence in television programming from around the world, including outstanding talent in various genres and formats. Presented by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the night brought creators, actors, and storytellers from different parts of the world together. Read along to know more about the biggest winners from the 2025 event, featuring remarkable shows and performances.
Winners List: International Emmy Awards 2025
Check the list of the key winners of the International Emmy Awards 2025:
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Country
|
Notable Information
|
Best Performance by Actor
|
Oriol Pla
|
Spain
|
Won for "Yo, Adicto"
|
Best Performance by Actress
|
Anna Maxwell Martin
|
United Kingdom
|
Won for "Until I Kill You"
|
Best Comedy Series
|
"Ludwig"
|
United Kingdom
|
Quirky and engaging series
|
Best Drama Series
|
"Rivals"
|
United Kingdom
|
Drama focused on complex relationships
|
Best Short-Form Series
|
"La Mediatrice"
|
-
|
The Mediator
|
Best Documentary
|
"Hell Jumper"
|
-
|
Acclaimed documentary
|
Best TV Movie/Mini-Series
|
"Lost Boys and Fairies"
|
United Kingdom
|
LGBTQ+ themed mini-series
|
Best Kids: Live Action
|
"Fallen"
|
United Kingdom
|
Awarded in kids category
|
Best Current Affairs
|
"Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza"
|
-
|
Powerful wartime documentary
|
Best News
|
"Gaza, Search For Life" (Al Jazeera Arabic)
|
-
|
Noted for current events coverage
|
Best Sports Documentary
|
"It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed The Spanish Football"
|
-
|
Sports feature documentary
|
Best Telenovela
|
"The Good and The Bad"
|
-
|
Award in telenovela category
Highlights and Trends
-
The United Kingdom dominated the awards, winning such categories as comedy, drama, kids, and TV movie.
-
Oriol Pla from Spain made history with his Best Actor victory.
-
Documentaries focused on Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly in Gaza, represented a powerful trend of awareness of global conflict.
-
The diversity of countries represented in nominees and winners evidences the truly international nature of the Emmy Awards.
The 2025 International Emmy Awards celebrated the best in storytelling that knows no borders or languages. From award-winning actors to impactful documentaries and innovative series, it showcased how the power of television is evolving to educate, entertain, and inspire global audiences.
