International Emmy Awards 2025: Check Complete Winners List Here

The 53rd International Emmy Awards, hosted in New York City, acknowledged excellence in television programming from around the world, including outstanding talent in various genres and formats. Presented by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the night brought creators, actors, and storytellers from different parts of the world together. Read along to know more about the biggest winners from the 2025 event, featuring remarkable shows and performances.

Winners List: International Emmy Awards 2025

Check the list of the key winners of the International Emmy Awards 2025: