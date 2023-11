The International Emmy Awards, or simply the Emmys, are an annual event that recognises outstanding television programmes produced in the United States and outside of the US. The winners are chosen by a panel of industry professionals and are awarded in various categories, such as Best Actor / Actress, Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, and Best Performance. The 51st edition of the Emmy Awards was held in New York on November 21, 2023. This year, there were 56 nominations for the esteemed awards that came from over 20 countries. This year was quite significant for the Indian TV entertainment industry as Ekta Kapoor won the International Emmy Directorate Award and Indian Comedian Vir Das won the award for the Best Comedy Series.

Indians who've made us proud today! 👏👏👏



Ekta Kapoor makes history as first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards



Vir Das clinches the Emmy for his Netflix comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing.'#EktaKapoor… pic.twitter.com/D7k1bQVlr9