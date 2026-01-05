Riddle with Answer: People with 140+ IQ only can solve the riddle in 5 seconds!

Riddles are a type of brain teaser that comes in the form of questions, sentences, or statements.

Riddles are great brain exercises, as they can get the brain thinking quickly and temporarily break the person’s attention, making them one of the best sources to improve critical thinking skills.

Although some of the riddles are straightforward and can be solved quickly, a few may pose a serious challenge and require you to apply your logical and critical thinking skills.

Practising riddles regularly boosts critical thinking skills and improves attention to detail. Test your brain with a tricky riddle, which is shared below.

Let’s get started!

Visual Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% with Hawk Eyes and 140+ IQ can spot the sneaky 7243 among 7342’s in just 9 seconds!