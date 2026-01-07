At first glance, counting international airbases sounds easy. Do you know it really isn’t? Once you look closer, everything depends on definitions. What counts as foreign territory, what is permanent, and what is only rotational access all change the picture. Do you know that even aircraft carriers can be seen as airbases? Keeping that in mind, here is a clear and simple look at the countries that operate the largest air forces outside their home borders in 2026. List of 5 Largest Air Forces in the World by International Bases 2026 International bases matter because they allow countries to respond quickly to crises, support allies, and project power far from home. The list below focuses on airbases located outside a country’s core homeland. Aircraft carriers are noted but not counted as fixed bases.

Rank Country Estimated Overseas Airbases Key Regions 1 United States 60+ Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia 2 United Kingdom 8–10 Atlantic, Mediterranean, Gulf 3 France 7–9 Africa, Middle East, Indo-Pacific 4 Russia 5–7 Middle East, Central Asia 5 China 2–3 Horn of Africa, South China Sea Source: Aviation2z and Simple Flying (2025–2026 analysis) Here are the top 3 largest air forces in the world by number of international bases: 1. United States The United States leads by a huge margin. It maintains well over 45-permanent foreign air bases, although some sources put the number well into the 60s when considering rotational and contingency access. (Credits: Mostop) These include major hubs such as Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Kadena Air Base in Japan, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as well as Lakenheath Air Base in the UK.

Moreover, recent developments include expanded infrastructure in the Pacific, especially Guam, to counter growing regional threats, according to the US Department of Defence. Check Out: India's 15 Year Plan to Induct 1500 Aircrafts & Build Global Aviation Hubs! 2. United Kingdom The UK may not have many bases, but each one matters. RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus supports operations across the Middle East, while Mount Pleasant in the Falklands anchors South Atlantic security. (Credits: Royal Air Force) The UK is also investing heavily in its Queen Elizabeth–class aircraft carriers, which now regularly deploy F-35B fighters. In 2025–2026, the RAF expanded joint operations in the Gulf, strengthening ties with Qatar and the UAE. 3. France France’s overseas air presence is shaped by history and geography. Although it has downsized in West Africa, it retains essential air bases in Djibouti and UAE and has also maintained a significant air capability in overseas departments such as Réunion and French Polynesia.

(Credits: The Defense Post) The French Ministry of Armed Forces has confirmed that it continues to develop its presence in Djibouti, an important operation base in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean region. Air Force Trivia According to the US Air Force, RAF Lakenheath hosts more US fighters than some entire national air forces.

The UK’s RAF Akrotiri flew more combat missions against ISIS than any other British overseas base, per UK MoD records.

France’s Charles de Gaulle carrier can operate continuously for years without refuelling, confirmed by the French Navy.

Russia's Khmeimim base in Syria is protected by one of the densest air defence networks outside Russian territory, according to Russian MoD statements.