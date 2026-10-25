NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Reporting From Oct 26
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final allotment result is out at mcc.nic.in. Check the seat allotment PDF, reporting dates from October 26 and admission steps in the article listed below.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in on October 24, 2026. Candidates who participated in the postgraduate medical counselling process can now check their allotted seats and download their allotment letters. The reporting process for candidates allotted in Round 1 will begin on October 26, 2026 and continue until November 2, 2026. Candidates can check their seat allotment status through the official MCC PG Medical Counselling portal. They should verify their allotted college and course, download the allotment letter and follow the admission instructions by MCC and their respective institute. Scroll the article to get more details.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result: Overview
Candidates can check the key details of the NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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NEET PG 2026
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Counselling authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
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Counselling round
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Round 1
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Result status
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Final allotment result released
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Result date
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October 24, 2026
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Reporting dates
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October 26 to November 2, 2026
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Institute data verification
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November 3, 2026
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Official website
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mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result PDF
The NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final allotment result PDF is available through the official MCC website. Candidates should download the result and check their allotment details carefully. The allotment letter should be downloaded separately through the official counselling portal, as instructed by MCC. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result PDF link below.
Direct link: NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result PDF
How to Check NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Candidates can follow these steps to check the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final allotment result:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- Open the PG Medical Counselling section.
- Find the link titled “Final Allotment Result for PG Counselling Round 1 dated 24.10.2026”.
- Click the link to open the final allotment result PDF.
- Use the search function in the PDF viewer to find your roll number.
- Check the allotted college and course carefully.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
- Follow the instructions on the MCC portal to download your allotment letter.
Candidates should also check the official website for any additional reporting instructions or updates before visiting their allotted institutes.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Reporting Dates
Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must report to their respective colleges or institutes between October 26 and November 2, 2026. They should complete the admission formalities within the prescribed period and follow the instructions issued by their allotted institutions.The important dates for Round 1 are listed below.
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Counselling event
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Date
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Provisional allotment result
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October 23, 2026
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Final allotment result
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October 24, 2026
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Reporting and joining
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October 26 to November 2, 2026
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Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes
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November 3, 2026
What Should Candidates Do After the NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result?
Candidates who have received a seat should take the following steps before the reporting deadline:
- Check the allotment details: Verify the allotted college, course and other details mentioned in the result.
- Download the allotment letter: Access the letter through the official MCC counselling portal.
- Prepare the required documents: Check the reporting instructions issued by the allotted college and keep the required original documents and copies ready.
- Complete admission formalities: Visit the allotted institute within the prescribed reporting period and complete document verification and other admission requirements.
- Follow the institute's instructions: Check the applicable fee payment, medical examination and joining requirements, if any.
Candidates should not rely solely on the result PDF for admission formalities. The allotment letter and the instructions issued by MCC and the allotted institute should guide the next steps.
Documents Required for NEET PG 2026 Admission
Candidates should check the document list provided by their allotted institutes before reporting. Depending on the applicable admission requirements, they may be asked to produce the following documents:
- NEET PG 2026 admit card
- NEET PG 2026 scorecard
- MBBS degree or provisional degree certificate
- MBBS marksheets
- Internship completion certificate
- Medical registration certificate
- Valid photo identity proof
- NEET PG seat allotment letter
- Category or reservation certificate, if applicable
- PwBD certificate, if applicable
- Other documents specified by the allotted institute
The final document requirements may differ according to the candidate's category and the institute's admission instructions. Candidates should confirm the list with their allotted college before reporting.
Also Read:
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Check Selection List, Reporting Deadline
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply by November 22
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