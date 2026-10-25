Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Check Selection List, Reporting Deadline

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list for October 25, 2026. Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy counselling process for MBBS and BDS admission can check their allotment details through the official counselling portal at medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login. Candidates allotted seats in Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 3 must report physically to their respective allotted college by October 26, 2026. They should check the selection list carefully and arrange the required original documents and admission fees before visiting the allotted institution. Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3: Important Dates The Maharashtra CET Cell has scheduled the third online stray vacancy round to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates can check the important dates below.

Counselling event Date Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list October 25, 2026 Physical reporting and admission formalities October 26, 2026 Final joining deadline as per the revised schedule October 26, 2026 Candidates should follow the reporting instructions issued by the CET Cell and their allotted colleges. Missing the admission deadline may affect their ability to secure the allotted seat. How to Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 Selection List? Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 seat allotment result by following these steps: Visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG counselling portal. Open the notification section for NEET UG 2026 counselling. Look for the Online Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list for MBBS and BDS courses. Open the selection list or seat allotment result link. Download the available PDF, if the result is published in PDF format. Search for your name, application number or other relevant details in the list. Check the allotted college, course and admission instructions. Save a copy of the selection list for future reference.

Candidates should rely on the official counselling portal for their allotment status and any further admission-related instructions. Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3: Documents Required for College Reporting Candidates allotted seats through Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 3 should prepare their admission documents before reporting to the allotted college. The documents generally required for medical admission include: NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 scorecard or result

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

Valid identity proof

Applicable category or reservation certificates, wherever required

Other documents specified in the official counselling instructions

Required admission fees and payment documents, as instructed by the college What Should Candidates Do After Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Allotment?