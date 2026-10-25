Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Check Selection List, Reporting Deadline
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list has been issued. Candidates can check the official website to check the MBBS, BDS seat allotment result. They must also report to the college before the final joining deadline i.e October 26, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list for October 25, 2026. Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy counselling process for MBBS and BDS admission can check their allotment details through the official counselling portal at medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login. Candidates allotted seats in Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 3 must report physically to their respective allotted college by October 26, 2026. They should check the selection list carefully and arrange the required original documents and admission fees before visiting the allotted institution.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3: Important Dates
The Maharashtra CET Cell has scheduled the third online stray vacancy round to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates can check the important dates below.
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Counselling event
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Date
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Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list
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October 25, 2026
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Physical reporting and admission formalities
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October 26, 2026
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Final joining deadline as per the revised schedule
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October 26, 2026
Candidates should follow the reporting instructions issued by the CET Cell and their allotted colleges. Missing the admission deadline may affect their ability to secure the allotted seat.
How to Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 Selection List?
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 seat allotment result by following these steps:
- Visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG counselling portal.
- Open the notification section for NEET UG 2026 counselling.
- Look for the Online Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list for MBBS and BDS courses.
- Open the selection list or seat allotment result link.
- Download the available PDF, if the result is published in PDF format.
- Search for your name, application number or other relevant details in the list.
- Check the allotted college, course and admission instructions.
- Save a copy of the selection list for future reference.
Candidates should rely on the official counselling portal for their allotment status and any further admission-related instructions.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3: Documents Required for College Reporting
Candidates allotted seats through Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 3 should prepare their admission documents before reporting to the allotted college. The documents generally required for medical admission include:
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard or result
- Class 10 certificate and mark sheet
- Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
- Valid identity proof
- Applicable category or reservation certificates, wherever required
- Other documents specified in the official counselling instructions
- Required admission fees and payment documents, as instructed by the college
What Should Candidates Do After Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Allotment?
Candidates who receive a seat in Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 3 should first verify their allotted college and course. They must then report to the allotted institution within the prescribed period, submit the required documents and complete the admission formalities.
The reporting deadline is October 26, 2026. Candidates should not wait until the last moment to arrange documents or payment. They should also read the official counselling notice carefully because stray vacancy admissions are subject to the eligibility conditions and rules specified by the CET Cell.
Where to Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list through the official counselling website:medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login.
Candidates should check the latest notifications on the portal for the selection list, reporting requirements and any changes to the admission schedule.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.