JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates Revised, Session 2 Schedule Out
JEE Main 2027 exam dates revised for Session 1, and NTA has announced the Session 2 schedule. Check January and April exam dates, registration deadlines, ₹500 late fee, application correction window, city intimation slip and admit card dates.
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam dates have been revised, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the registration schedule for Session 2. The Session 1 examination will now be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027, instead of the previously announced dates of January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration is open from October 24 to November 22, 2026, with a late fee window from November 23 to 26. Session 2 registration will commence from January 5, 2027 and conclude on February 3, 2027, while candidates can submit applications with a late fee from February 4 to 7, 2027. Candidates can check the revised exam dates, registration deadlines and complete Session 2 schedule below.
JEE Main 2027 Important Dates: Session 1 and Session 2
Candidates can refer to the following table for the application deadlines, examination dates and other important events for both sessions.
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Events
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Session 1 (January 2027)
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Session 2 (April 2027)
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Application form release
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October 24, 2026
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January 5, 2027
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Last date to apply without late fee
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November 22, 2026
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February 3, 2027
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Last date for fee payment without late fee
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November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 PM
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February 3, 2027, up to 11:50 PM
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Application with late fee
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November 23–26, 2026
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February 4–7, 2027
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Application correction window
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November 27–29, 2026
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February 8–10, 2027
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City intimation slip
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December 30, 2026
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March 12, 2027
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Admit card release
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January 13, 2027
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March 25, 2027
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JEE Main 2027 exam dates
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January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027
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April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027
Candidates should check the official NTA notification for the applicable deadlines and any subsequent changes to the schedule.
JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates Revised
NTA has revised the examination schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. The examination was previously scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2027. Under the revised schedule provided, the examination will take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.
Candidates preparing for the January session should update their study plans according to the revised dates. They should also check the examination schedule and their individual admit cards for their allotted examination date, shift and centre details.
The Session 2 examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027, according to the supplied schedule.
How to Apply for NTA JEE Mains 2027?
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form is available through the official examination portal. Candidates must complete the online application process and pay the applicable examination fee within the prescribed deadline.Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application link.
- Complete the registration process and enter the required personal and academic details.
- Upload the documents and images specified in the application instructions.
- Pay the applicable examination fee.
- Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Direct link to Apply for JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 Exams
JEE Main 2027 Late Fee Payment
Candidates who do not submit their applications by the regular deadline can use the late-fee window specified by NTA. The supplied schedule lists an additional late fee of ₹500 for both sessions.For Session 1, the late-fee application window is November 23 to 26, 2026. For Session 2, it is February 4 to 7, 2027. Candidates should check the official notification for the final submission and payment deadlines.
JEE Main 2027 Admit Card and City Intimation Slip
The city intimation slip and admit card are separate documents released before the examination. Candidates should download and check both when they become available.
According to the supplied schedule, the city intimation slip for Session 1 is scheduled for December 30, 2026, followed by the admit card on January 13, 2027. For Session 2, the corresponding dates are March 12 and March 25, 2027.
The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city allotted for their examination. The admit card contains essential examination information, including the centre details, reporting time and exam-day instructions.
Candidates should not treat the city intimation slip as a substitute for the admit card. They must follow the instructions provided by NTA and carry the required documents on the examination day.
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