JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply by November 22
JEE Main 2027 registration has started at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the November 22 deadline, late fee, January exam dates and application steps in the article given below.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration has begun on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the application window on October 24, 2026 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes. Candidates can submit their application forms by November 22, 2026 without a late fee. Applicants who miss the regular deadline can submit their forms between November 23 and November 26 by paying an additional fee of Rs 500. The examination for session 1 is scheduled to take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. Candidates should complete the registration process within the prescribed deadline and check the official information bulletin for eligibility conditions, examination fees and document requirements.
JEE Main 2027 Registration: Important Dates
Candidates can refer to the following table for the registration schedule and other important events for JEE Main 2027 Session 1.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online registration begins
|
October 24, 2026
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Last date to apply without a late fee
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November 22, 2026, till 11:50 pm
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Last date for fee payment without a late fee
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November 22, 2026, till 11:50 pm
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Application window with late fee
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November 23–26, 2026
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Last date for fee payment with late fee
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November 26, 2026, till 11:50 pm
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Application correction window
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November 27–29, 2026
|
Examination city announcement
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December 30, 2026
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Admit card release
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January 13, 2027
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JEE Main Session 1 examination
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January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027
How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1?
Candidates can complete the JEE Main 2027 application process online by following these steps:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the link for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration.
- Register by entering the required personal and contact details.
- Log in using the application number and password or other credentials generated during registration.
- Fill in the application form with the required personal, academic and examination details.
- Select the appropriate examination paper and preferred examination cities.
- Upload the photograph and other required documents in the prescribed format.
- Pay the examination fee through the available online payment methods.
- Review the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Direct Link to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 (Link Active)
JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates and Paper Pattern
NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 Session 1 in January across six examination dates: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. The examination covers undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning courses through different papers.
|
Paper
|
Course
|
Questions mentioned in the supplied schedule
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Paper 1
|
BE/BTech
|
75
|
Paper 2A
|
BArch
|
77
|
Paper 2B
|
BPlanning
|
100
Paper 1 assesses candidates in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Paper 2A covers Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing, while Paper 2B includes Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning.
The examination is conducted in computer-based mode, with the Drawing Test in Paper 2A conducted offline using a drawing sheet. Candidates should consult the official 2027 information bulletin to confirm the final paper structure, timings, marking scheme and other examination instructions.
JEE Main 2027: Examination Timings
According to the schedule provided, Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts:
- First shift: 9 am to 12 noon
- Second shift: 3 pm to 6 pm
Paper 2A and Paper 2B are listed for the first shift, from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates appearing for the combined BArch and BPlanning examination should check the official bulletin for the applicable duration and reporting instructions.
The examination city information and admit card will help candidates confirm their allotted examination arrangements. Applicants should rely on the details issued by NTA rather than assume that all candidates will have the same examination date or shift.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Fee
The JEE Main 2027 application fee varies by category and gender. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the fee applicable to their category before submitting the Session 1 application form.
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Candidate Category
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Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
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General
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₹1,000
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₹800
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General-EWS / OBC-NCL
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₹900
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₹800
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SC / ST / PwD / PwBD
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₹500
|
₹500
JEE Main 2027 Eligibility and Papers
JEE Main consists of two main examination categories. Paper 1 is intended for admission to undergraduate BE/BTech programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other centrally funded technical institutions and participating institutions.
- Paper 1 also serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which is used for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), subject to the applicable eligibility requirements.
- Paper 2A is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes, while Paper 2B is for Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) courses.
Candidates should read the official information bulletin carefully to check Class 12 subject requirements, eligibility conditions, category-specific application fees and other admission rules before applying.
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