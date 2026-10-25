BSEB Matric and Inter Exam 2028 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
Bihar Board 2028 registration last date has been extended to November 6, 2026, for Matric and Intermediate exams. Check the revised dates, registration process and official links. Schools should complete pending registrations within the extended deadline to avoid missing the window.
Bihar Board 2028 registration has been extended again by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The online registration window for the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Annual Examinations 2028 will open from October 25 to November 6, 2026. The Board announced the extension on October 24, giving schools additional time to register students who were left out during the earlier registration periods. School heads and principals must complete the registration process for eligible students within the extended deadline. Students should contact their respective schools to confirm that their registration details have been submitted successfully. Read the article below to know further details.
Bihar Board 2028 Registration Last Date Extended: Important Dates
The latest BSEB notice extends the registration window for the Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2028. The important dates are given below.
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Event
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Date
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Original registration deadline
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October 10, 2026
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Previous extended registration period
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October 11–24, 2026
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New extended registration window
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October 25–November 6, 2026
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Applicable examinations
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Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2028
The latest extension provides another opportunity for schools to complete the registration of students whose applications were not submitted earlier.
BSEB Registration 2028: Who Can Register?
The extended registration window applies to students preparing to appear for the Bihar Board examinations in 2028. It covers the following groups:
- Class 9 students: These students will appear for the Matric Annual Examination 2028.
- Class 11 students: These students will appear for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2028.
The registration process is handled by the heads of educational institutions through the designated online portals. Students should contact their school authorities to check their registration status and ensure that their details are submitted before November 6, 2026.
How to Complete Bihar Board Online Registration 2028
School authorities can complete the Bihar Board 2028 registration process by following these steps:
- Visit the relevant BSEB registration portal.
- Log in using the school's authorised user ID and password.
- Enter the details of students who were left out of the earlier registration process.
- Upload the required photographs and declarations in the prescribed format.
- Pay the applicable registration fee through the portal.
- Verify the entered details and complete the registration process.
- Save or print the final registration records for future reference.
Schools should complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. In case of any assistance with technical issues, schools can contact the BSEB help desk at 9430429722, available from 10 AM to 6 PM, or email bseb@antiersolutions.com.
Bihar Board Registration Portals 2028: Official Links
BSEB provides separate portals for Secondary and Intermediate registration. Schools should use the relevant portal to complete the registration process.
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Examination
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Eligible Class
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Registration Portal
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Matric Annual Examination 2028
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Class 9
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secondary.biharboardonline.org
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Intermediate Annual Examination 2028
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Class 11
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intermediate.biharboardonline.com
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Secondary Registration 2027 for Exam 2028
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Class 9
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reg28.biharboardonline.org
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BSEB Main Website
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—
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biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
School authorities should check the relevant portal for registration instructions and the latest updates.
Why Has BSEB Extended the Registration Deadline Again?
The extension gives schools additional time to complete the registration of students who were not registered within the earlier deadlines. The latest window, running from October 25 to November 6, 2026, provides another opportunity for institutions to submit the pending registrations for the Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2028.
Schools should treat November 6 as the current deadline and complete all pending registrations within the specified period. Any further extension should be considered valid only if announced officially by BSEB.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.