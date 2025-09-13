Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 12 Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World by Country, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 13, 2025, 12:01 IST

Discover the top 12 largest aircraft carriers in the world by country. Compare US’s USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) with aircraft carriers in China, UK, India, France & more by size and power.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of 12 Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World by Country, Check Here! (Credits: Business Insider)
List of 12 Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World by Country, Check Here! (Credits: Business Insider)

Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World by Country: The aircraft carriers are among the most powerful naval assets ever built. They act as floating airbases, which allows nations to project power across oceans, support military operations, and respond to crises worldwide. One of the most common questions people ask is: Which country has the largest aircraft carrier in the world? The answer is clear that the United States, with its USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), is currently the world’s largest and most advanced aircraft carrier. 

However, other countries such as China, the United Kingdom, India, and France also maintain impressive carriers that reflect their global ambitions. Let us explore their size, capabilities and countries with the largest aircraft carriers in the world through this blog.

List of Top 12 Countries with the Largest Aircraft Carriers (By Country)

Aircraft carrier displacement data is drawn from official naval sources and reliable defence publications. Their size and capability are often measured by full-load displacement. It is the total weight of the ship when it is fully crewed, fuelled, and armed. The table below lists the top 12 countries with the largest aircraft carriers in the world, with verified displacement data and commissioning details.

Rank

Country

Carrier Name / Class

Full-Load Displacement (Approx.)

Commissioned / In Service Since

1

United States

Gerald R. Ford class

100,000 long tons (= 100,000 tonnes) 

2017

2

United States

Nimitz class

100,000 long tons (= 100,000 tonnes) 

1975-2009 (various ships)

3

China

Fujian (Type-003)

80,000–85,000 tonnes 

Launched 2022 (on trials)

4

United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth class

Up to 80,600 tonnes 

2017

5

Russia

Admiral Kuznetsov

58,600 tonnes 

1990 (service 1991)

6

India

INS Vikrant (Vikrant class)

45,000 tonnes 

2022

7

France

Charles de Gaulle

42,500 tonnes

2001

8

Italy

Cavour

27,900–30,000 tonnes 

2008

9

Spain

Juan Carlos I (light carrier role)

27,000–30,000 tonnes 

2010

10

Japan

Izumo-class (light carrier conversion)

27,000 tonnes 

2015-2017

11

Brazil

Atlântico (ex-HMS Ocean)

21,578 tonnes

2018

12

Thailand

HTMS Chakri Naruebet

11,486 tonnes 

1997

Source note: Displacement values are from the U.S. Navy, European naval authorities, and defence publications such as Naval Technology, Baird Maritime, and World Population Review

Why Aircraft Carrier Size Matters?

Here are the reasons why the size of the Aircraft Carrier can impact its capabilities: 

  • Power projection: Larger carriers can deploy more aircraft, allowing nations to operate far from their home shores.

  • Strategic dominance: They serve as floating command centres in contested waters.

  • Humanitarian role: Carriers also provide rapid disaster relief and medical support during crises.

Also Read: List of Largest Navy in the World, Check Here!

List of Top 10 Biggest Airplanes in the World! 

List of Top 10 Richest Airlines in the World

Conclusion

Therefore, aircraft carriers remain the crown jewels of modern navies. While the United States continues to dominate with the world’s largest and most powerful carriers, other nations are steadily expanding their fleets. From China’s ambitious Fujian to India’s indigenous INS Vikrant, the global naval balance is shifting as more countries invest in these formidable warships. To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Is China’s Fujian larger than U.S. carriers?
      +
      No. At around 80,000–85,000 tonnes, Fujian is China’s largest but still smaller than the U.S. Ford-class and Nimitz-class carriers.
    • Does India have an aircraft carrier?
      +
      Yes. India operates the INS Vikrant (2022) and INS Vikramaditya, with more planned.
    • How many aircraft carriers does the U.S. have?
      +
      The U.S. Navy currently operates 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, the largest fleet globally.
    • Which country has the largest aircraft carrier in the world?
      +
      The United States has the largest aircraft carrier with the USS Gerald R. Ford, displacing over 100,000 tonnes.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News