Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World by Country: The aircraft carriers are among the most powerful naval assets ever built. They act as floating airbases, which allows nations to project power across oceans, support military operations, and respond to crises worldwide. One of the most common questions people ask is: Which country has the largest aircraft carrier in the world? The answer is clear that the United States, with its USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), is currently the world’s largest and most advanced aircraft carrier.

However, other countries such as China, the United Kingdom, India, and France also maintain impressive carriers that reflect their global ambitions. Let us explore their size, capabilities and countries with the largest aircraft carriers in the world through this blog.