The airline industry has bounced back in a big way since the pandemic. By 2025, only a few carriers will dominate the skies. This can be observed from the record of revenues, attracting huge market valuations, and building vast fleets and assets. But who really tops the list, Delta, Emirates, Lufthansa, or another surprise name? In the blog, there is a clear breakdown of the world’s richest airlines, ranked by 2024 revenue, with insights on their market value and assets.
Top 10 Richest Airlines by Revenue, Market Cap & Assets (2025) in the World
The world’s richest airlines by annual revenue (FY2024) and shown each carrier’s market capitalisation and total assets, where public disclosures are available. The complete list shows the numbers taken from official company reports and up-to-date market data trackers, such as Airline Annual Reports (FY2024). Below is the list of the 10 richest airlines in the world by revenue, market capitalization, and assets:
|
Rank
|
Airline (Group)
|
2024 Revenue (USD)
|
Market Cap (2025)
|
Total Assets (Latest)
|
1
|
Delta Air Lines (USA)
|
$61.6 bn
|
~$40.5 bn
|
$73.1 bn
|
2
|
United Airlines (USA)
|
$57.0 bn
|
~$34 bn
|
$61.7 bn
|
3
|
American Airlines (USA)
|
$54.2 bn
|
~$9 bn
|
$68.4 bn
|
4
|
Lufthansa Group (Germany)
|
~$40.5 bn
|
Public, varies
|
Large EU assets
|
5
|
IAG (UK/Spain)
|
~$39 bn
|
Public, varies
|
Large group assets
|
6
|
Air France–KLM
|
~$34 bn
|
Public, varies
|
Significant assets
|
7
|
Emirates (UAE)
|
~$35 bn
|
State-owned
|
Large state-backed base
|
8
|
Southwest Airlines (USA)
|
$27.5 bn
|
US-listed
|
Domestic focus assets
|
9
|
China Southern Airlines
|
$24.2 bn
|
Public in China
|
Large Chinese assets
|
10
|
Air China
|
$23.2 bn
|
Public in China
|
Major state-backed assets
Sources: Airline annual reports (FY2024), AP News, Lufthansa Group, CompaniesMarketCap.com
Check Out: World's Best Airlines 2025: These are the top 7 best airlines
Why These Airlines Dominate the World?
Delta Airlines is the Richest Airlines in the World (2025)
Public and private ownership, fleets, and regional reach determine whether a carrier ranks by revenue, assets, or market value. Know why a few airlines dominate the aviation industry:
-
US Network Carriers (Delta, United, American): These airlines lead globally due to massive domestic demand, loyalty programs, and premium routes.
-
European Groups (Lufthansa, IAG, Air France–KLM): Due to strong long-haul networks with transatlantic partnerships, such airlines rank quite high in being the richest.
-
Gulf Carrier (Emirates): Record FY2025 profits, state support, global hub strategy.
-
Chinese Airlines (Air China, China Southern): Because of strong domestic and regional traffic, though financials depend on state ownership. Therefore, these airlines dominate the aviation space in the world.
Check Out: List of Major Domestic Airlines in India
What are the Factors Behind the World’s Richest Airlines?
The factors that contribute to the airlines being the wealthiest are given below:
-
Revenue power: U.S. network giants like Delta, United, and American generate billions through huge domestic markets and premium services.
-
Profitability edge: Gulf carriers such as Emirates report record earnings, boosted by long-haul demand and government backing.
-
Asset strength: European groups (Lufthansa, IAG, Air France-KLM) and Chinese airlines hold vast fleets and state support.
-
Market value: Publicly traded airlines reflect investor confidence, with Delta among the top in global market capitalisation.
Therefore, the wealthiest airlines in 2025 are being ruled by the US network carriers, with Delta Airlines, Emirates, Lufthansa, IAG, and Air France–KLM following behind. Further, for investors, travelers, and aviation watchers, Delta, United, and American remain at the top in revenue power, while Emirates shines in profitability. To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation