Noida is one of the most well-planned and rapidly growing cities in India, but do you know what the name actually stands for?
The name perfectly reflects the vision behind the city — a modern, organised, and well-developed urban space created to support industries, businesses, and quality living.
Let’s explore this article in more detail about the NOIDA.
What is the Full Form of NOIDA?
The full form of NOIDA is New Okhla Industrial Development Authority.
About Noida
Noida is a district within the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Noida is adjacent to Delhi and is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).
Noida is a place of skyscrapers, green parks, wide and clean roads and has turned out to be a huge centre of IT companies, multinational corporations, education, and entertainment.
Noida is a planned city that has provided an equal environment in which the residents, as well as businesses, can flourish. Its intelligent design, a well-developed infrastructure, and very good connectivity have made it one of the most acceptable locations to live and work.
What is the history of NOIDA?
Noida was established on 17 April 1976, acting under the Industrial Area Development Act of Uttar Pradesh. The government had a visionary city capable of sustaining planned urban development and decreasing the growing strain on Delhi.
During its initial years, it was concentrating on the development of industries, the construction of well-established infrastructure and the development of residential sectors. Due to the relentless government support, Noida slowly evolved into a large economic powerhouse in the township.
It is a perfect manifestation of an efficient city design in India.
What are the Demographic of Noida?
Noida has a population of about 1.1 million people, and the population is increasing because people are migrating to Noida with the aim of accessing improved opportunities and a modern lifestyle.
The Noida population is noted to have a very youthful force, with almost 60% of the population aged below 35 years of age.
The city boasts a good proportion with no unequal gender ratio and a high number of professionals, students, and families across India.
Its cultural diversity can be seen in its rich festivals, diverse cuisine and its warm, cosmopolitan environment.
How is Noida administered?
Governance and planning of the city are under the management of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). It is among the best economically powerful and effective civic authorities in India.
The roads, parks, new projects, infrastructure, and urban planning are also easily administered by the NOIDA Authority.
The city has 168 residential blocks and more than 80 villages that make up the character of the area.
The central location in the context of the NCR means that Noida has an added benefit in logistical terms regarding connectivity, economic development, and investment.
Conclusion
Noida, which was established as the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, is a modern, well-organised city that is well known because of its good infrastructure, lively lifestyle and economic prosperity. Noida is developing as one of the most dynamic and progressive urban centres in India with its young population, a strategic position in the NCR, and good governance.
