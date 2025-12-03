Noida is one of the most well-planned and rapidly growing cities in India, but do you know what the name actually stands for?

The name perfectly reflects the vision behind the city — a modern, organised, and well-developed urban space created to support industries, businesses, and quality living.

Let’s explore this article in more detail about the NOIDA.

What is the Full Form of NOIDA?

The full form of NOIDA is New Okhla Industrial Development Authority.

About Noida

Noida is a district within the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Noida is adjacent to Delhi and is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Noida is a place of skyscrapers, green parks, wide and clean roads and has turned out to be a huge centre of IT companies, multinational corporations, education, and entertainment.

Noida is a planned city that has provided an equal environment in which the residents, as well as businesses, can flourish. Its intelligent design, a well-developed infrastructure, and very good connectivity have made it one of the most acceptable locations to live and work.