Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 History Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 History: In this upcoming exam for the HBSE class 11, students can download the model paper and marking scheme to get an idea of how the questions will be set for the History paper. Haryana Board of School Education releases model papers and marking schemes of all the subjects included in Class 11 for students to get acquainted with the question paper. This also makes it easy for students to self-evaluate their knowledge and check errors before appearing for the exam. Students can download the HBSE Class 11 History model paper and marking scheme for the session 2025-26 from here. They can utilise the papers to help elevate their exam preparation. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 History Model Paper 2026

Given are questions from the Haryana board Class 11 History model paper from the session 2025-26. Students can use these sample questions to solve and understand the exam pattern. Section-A 1. Who was the last ruler of Independent Babylon? (a) Nabonidus (b) Assurbanipal (c) Gilgamesh (d) Alexander 2. In which civilization did Urban life begin. (a) In Greek Civilization (b) In Egyptian Civilization (c) In Indus Valley Civilization (d) In Mesopotamia Civilization 3. Who was the first emperor of the Roman Empire. (a) Nero (b) Augustus (c) Tiberius (d) Trajan 4. What was the initial name of Genghis Khan? (a) Temujin (c) Jamuqa (b) Yesugei (d) Boghurchu 5. In which country did feudalism first arise? (a) England (b) French (c) Russia (d) Japan 6.Who was honored with the title of Poet Laureate in Rome. (a) Petrarch (b) Leonardo

(c) Gutenberg (d) Chaucer 7. Which scholar has described the native inhabitants of America as 'The Noble Savages'? (a) Willium Wordsworth (b) Rousseau (c) Irving (d) Thomas Jefferson 8. Name the Staple crop of Japan. (a) Rice (b) Wheat (c) Gram (d) Maize 9. In which Country is the Mesopotamian Civilization area currently located. 10. Which language was the first known language of Mesopotamia? 11. Which city of Roman Empire was buried in a volcanic eruption. 12. Who was the legal heir of Genghis Khan? 13. Who is considered the founder of modern China. To download the complete questions, students can download the model paper pdf from the links shared below. HBSE Class 11 History Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 History Marking Scheme 2026 Haryana Board Class 11 History marking scheme contains solutions and section-wise marks distribution for the paper. As students start solving the model paper, they can assess their answers by checking them from the marking scheme. This will give them clarity on what’s working and what’s not. Check the link shared below to download the PDF of the marking scheme and continue to practice for the exam.

HBSE Class 11 History Marking Scheme 2026 PDF HBSE History Exam Structure 2026 Here you can find dissected sections based on the model papers. The exam structure will give you an idea of how the question paper will be structured. Based on this table, you can create a study plan for a History paper. Total Marks = 80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment) = 100 Marks Objective Questions 20 Questions ( 1Mark Each) = 20 Marks Short and Long Answers Distributed in 2, 4 and 6 Mark questions. Map Work 6 Marks Internal Choice Internal choices are provided in Long Type Questions High Weightage Topics Empires: Nomadic Empires, Empires across sub-continents. Early Societies: Mesopotamian living, city life and scriptures. Traditions: Changing cultural traditions, etc. Modernisation: Paths to modernisation, Displacing Indigenous populations, modern eras and timelines. Map Work: Map work carries much weightage in the paper. Students should focus on practising maps for the History paper, as it carries 6 marks for each question. You can focus on topics like Mesopotamia, the Roman Empire, etc.