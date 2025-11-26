Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE): Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) releases model pacers and marking scheme for classes 9th to 12th. Here you can find a detailed information for Haryana board class 11 model paper subjectwise, along with marking scheme.
As the students gear up for the exam preparation for an upcoming session 2026, HBSE is uploading exam materials on its portal for students to seek help through direct platforms whenever needed. These materials are helpful for preparation for different subjects. It also offers guidance for students who are lost before the exam. The board follows strict NCERT syllabus, thus accessing to the syllabus and other materials is easy and is readily available on the portal.
HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026
As you follow through the table you can find subject-wise links to model papers and marking scheme of almost all subject taught in Class 11th. Students of Class 11th who are appearing for the exam can use this as an additional preparation material for the upcoming exam. Solving these papers are like trial run before your actual exam. Check the links below:
|
Accountancy (Model Paper)
|
Accountancy (Marking Scheme)
|
Biology (Model Paper)
|
Biology (Marking Scheme)
|
Business Study (Model Paper)
|
Business Study (Marking Scheme)
|
Chemistry (Model Paper)
|
Chemistry (Marking Scheme)
|
Economics (Model Paper)
|
Economics (Marking Scheme)
|
English Core (Model Paper)
|
English Core (Marking Scheme)
|
Geography (Model Paper)
|
Geography (Marking Scheme)
|
History (Model Paper)
|
History (Marking Scheme)
|
Mathematics (Model Paper)
|
Mathematics (Marking Scheme)
|
Physical Education (Model Paper)
|
Physical Education (Marking Scheme)
|
Political Science (Model Paper )
|
Political Science (Marking Scheme)
|
Physics (Model Paper)
|
Physics (Marking Scheme)
Key Benefits of Preparing For HBSE Class 11 Exam through Model Papers
Students study for an entire year and cover the syllabus but without practicing the subject or solving the paper there is always a possibility of missing details and important topics. A key benefit of preparing for exams through Haryana board model papers is, you get to make mistakes while solving the paper and understand the gap in your preparation.
-
Practicing the paper helps you learn how to manage your time adequately to solve the papers. So that when you are appearing for the exam, you will know which section needs how much time.
-
You can improve your answering techniques, add more details and relevant informations.
-
With practice you will get better at managing your anxiety during exam, you will feel more confident while solving the papers.
-
You can identify the mistakes you are making while writing or solving the questions. This means more time for revision.
-
More importantly, you can assess the question patterns, which can assist you in writing more organized answers for the questions.
