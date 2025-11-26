Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE): Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) releases model pacers and marking scheme for classes 9th to 12th. Here you can find a detailed information for Haryana board class 11 model paper subjectwise, along with marking scheme.

As the students gear up for the exam preparation for an upcoming session 2026, HBSE is uploading exam materials on its portal for students to seek help through direct platforms whenever needed. These materials are helpful for preparation for different subjects. It also offers guidance for students who are lost before the exam. The board follows strict NCERT syllabus, thus accessing to the syllabus and other materials is easy and is readily available on the portal.

