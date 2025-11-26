Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Nov 26, 2025, 14:26 IST

This article covers the all subjects model papers and marking schemes released by Haryana board for class 11th. Students can download the pdfs of the sample paper and marking scheme to get help in preparing for the upcoming exams. Solving model papers are an easy way to learn about question patterns and marking scheme, thus giving students an overview of how question papers will look like during exam. This is for students to adapt to the patterns and answer techniques so that they can score well in the exams. Follow through it, to find more details.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE): Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) releases model pacers and marking scheme for classes 9th to 12th. Here you can find a detailed information for Haryana board class 11 model paper subjectwise, along with marking scheme. 

As the students gear up for the exam preparation for an upcoming session 2026, HBSE is uploading exam materials on its portal for students to seek help through direct platforms whenever needed. These materials are helpful for preparation for different subjects. It also offers guidance for students who are lost before the exam. The board follows strict NCERT syllabus, thus accessing to the syllabus and other materials is easy and is readily available on the portal. 

Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise FREE PDF

HBSE Class 10 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026

As you follow through the table you can find subject-wise links to model papers and marking scheme of almost all subject taught in Class 11th. Students of Class 11th who are appearing for the exam can use this as an additional preparation material for the upcoming exam. Solving these papers are like trial run before your actual exam. Check the links below: 

Accountancy (Model Paper)

Click Here

Accountancy (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Biology (Model Paper)

Click Here

Biology (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Business Study (Model Paper)

Click Here

Business Study (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Chemistry (Model Paper)

Click Here

Chemistry (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Economics (Model Paper)

Click Here

Economics (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

English Core (Model Paper)

Click Here

English Core (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Geography (Model Paper)

Click Here

Geography (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

History (Model Paper)

Click Here

History (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Mathematics (Model Paper)

Click Here

Mathematics (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Physical Education (Model Paper)

Click Here

Physical Education (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Political Science (Model Paper )

Click Here

Political Science (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Physics (Model Paper)

Click Here

Physics (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Key Benefits of Preparing For HBSE Class 11 Exam through Model Papers

Students study for an entire year and cover the syllabus but without practicing the subject or solving the paper there is always a possibility of missing details and important topics. A key benefit of preparing for exams through Haryana board model papers is, you get to make mistakes while solving the paper and understand the gap in your preparation. 

  • Practicing the paper helps you learn how to manage your time adequately to solve the papers. So that when you are appearing for the exam, you will know which section needs how much time. 

  • You can improve your answering techniques, add more details and relevant informations.

  • With practice you will get better at managing your anxiety during exam, you will feel more confident while solving the papers. 

  • You can identify the mistakes you are making while writing or solving the questions. This means more time for revision. 

  • More importantly, you can assess the question patterns, which can assist you in writing more organized answers for the questions. 

Also Check: HBSE Date Sheet 2026: Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

