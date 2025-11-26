RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Interview Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Nov 26, 2025, 17:24 IST

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the  posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the last phase interview round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Check all details here. 

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 : The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer on its official website. Candidates who have successfully shortlisted for the interview round can download their hall ticket by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The hall ticket download link is available on the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025

RPSC has  released the interview lLetter for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (TSP/NTSP), Agriculture Deptt., 2018 (Adv. No. 13) Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. Check the direct link- 

How to Download RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 ?

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on Interview Letter for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (TSP/NTSP), Agriculture Deptt., 2018 (Adv. No. 13/Rect./AAO (Agri. Deptt.)/EP-I/2018-19 Date 28.05.2018) (Last Phase)’
  3. Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
  4. Provide your ‘Application Number’ and Select ‘Date of Birth’
  5. Enter the text
  6. Download Rajasthan AAO Admit Card

