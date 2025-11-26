RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Interview Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 : The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer on its official website. Candidates who have successfully shortlisted for the interview round can download their hall ticket by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The hall ticket download link is available on the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025

RPSC has released the interview lLetter for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (TSP/NTSP), Agriculture Deptt., 2018 (Adv. No. 13) Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. Check the direct link-

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 Direct Link