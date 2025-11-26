Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Current Affairs Quiz 26 Nov 2025: When is National Milk Day celebrated in India?

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 26, 2025, 17:21 IST

Current Affairs Quiz November 26, 2025: Jagran Josh brings this week's important Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and for informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to 'Sardar@150 Unity March' and Constitution Day 2025.

1. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India - SAESI facility? 

A) Bengaluru

B) Chennai

C) Hyderabad

D) Mumbai

1. C) Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently virtually inaugurated the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India - SAESI facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister stated that India is one of the world's fastest-growing domestic aviation markets.

2. In which state was the national foot march named 'Sardar@150 Unity March' recently flagged off?

a) Rajasthan

b) Himachal Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Gujarat

2. d) Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, flagged off the national foot march 'Sardar@150 Unity March' today from Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand, Gujarat. This march will cover a distance of approximately 190 kilometers over 11 days, starting from Sardar Patel's family home in Karamsad and concluding on December 6 at the Statue of Unity.

3. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced the establishment of a world-class university in the name of the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, at which place?

a) Amritsar

b) Chandigarh

c) Ludhiana

d) Sri Anandpur Sahib

3. d) Sri Anandpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently announced the establishment of a world-class university in the name of the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, at Anandpur Sahib. He made this announcement during a program held at Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

4. When is Constitution Day celebrated every year?

A) August 15

B) January 26

C) November 26

D) October 2

4. C) November 26

Constitution Day in India is an annual celebration that commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, which established India as a sovereign and democratic republic.

5. When is National Milk Day celebrated in India?

A) November 14

B) November 26

C) June 5

D) May 1

5. B) November 26

National Milk Day is celebrated every year on November 26 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, known as the "Father of the White Revolution" in India. This day honors the millions of farmers whose commitment sustains the country's leadership in milk production and strengthens India's journey towards an inclusive and nutritionally secure future. 

