One Liner Current Affairs 25 Nov 2025: 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' Campaign

Here are today's Current Affairs One-Liners presented in a new format. These updates are significant from an examination point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign and the 56th International Film Festival.
Which department is running the campaign named 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' to simplify the constitution for the general public? - Department of Justice (Government of India)
When is National Milk Day celebrated every year? - November 26
In whose honor is National Milk Day celebrated every year on November 26? - Dr. Verghese Kurien
In which city is the 56th International Film Festival of India being held? - Panaji (Goa)
PM Modi recently released a special coin and commemorative postage stamp in honor of whom? - Guru Tegh Bahadur
Recently, the new government of Bihar has announced the opening of how many new sugar mills in the state? - 25
Which Union Minister recently inaugurated the manufacturing and central facilities under the National Quantum Mission at IIT Bombay? - Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh
The Indian team won the Women's Kabaddi World Cup for the second consecutive time by defeating which team? - Chinese Taipei
Italy recently won its fourth Davis Cup title by defeating which team? - Spain
In which city are the 5th Khelo India University Games being organized? - Jaipur
