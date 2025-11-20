Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: Global Big Cats Summit 2026

Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, here is the important Current Affairs Quiz of the week. This quiz includes questions related to the Colombo Security Conclave 2025, Global Big Cats Summit 2026, and the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

1. Which country hosted the 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC)?

A. Sri Lanka

B. Maldives

C. India

D. Bangladesh

1. C. India

The 7th meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) began in New Delhi on 20 November 2025. India is hosting the meeting under the chairmanship of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. NSAs from Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are participating.

2. Which country will host the Global Big Cats Summit 2026?