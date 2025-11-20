Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: Global Big Cats Summit 2026

Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, here is the important Current Affairs Quiz of the week. This quiz includes questions related to the Colombo Security Conclave 2025, Global Big Cats Summit 2026, and the new Chief Minister of Bihar.
1. Which country hosted the 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC)?
A. Sri Lanka
B. Maldives
C. India
D. Bangladesh
1. C. India
The 7th meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) began in New Delhi on 20 November 2025. India is hosting the meeting under the chairmanship of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. NSAs from Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are participating.
2. Which country will host the Global Big Cats Summit 2026?
A. South Africa
B. Brazil
C. India
D. Russia
2. C. India
India will host the Global Big Cats Summit 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting its leadership in global wildlife conservation and climate action. Announced by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the summit aims to bring together big cat range countries and conservation experts to work on protecting the seven major big cat species—tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, jaguar, cheetah, and puma.
3. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025?
A. Hyderabad
B. Coimbatore
C. Bengaluru
D. Thiruvananthapuram
3. B. Coimbatore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He emphasized making India a global hub of natural farming and urged farmers to adopt the “One Acre, One Season” model to promote sustainable agriculture.
4. Who won India’s first gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025?
A. Nikhat Zareen
B. Minakshi Hooda
C. Lovlina Borgohain
D. Soubhar Singh
4. B. Minakshi Hooda
Minakshi Hooda won the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 held in Greater Noida. Competing in the women’s 48 kg category, she secured India’s first gold by defeating Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova 5–0 in a dominating performance.
5. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for which time?
A. 8th time
B. 9th time
C. 10th time
D. 11th time
5. C. 10th time
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of Bihar on 20 November 2025. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders were present. A total of 27 ministers, including the Chief Minister, took oath in the new Bihar government.
