ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: Global Big Cats Summit 2026

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 20, 2025, 16:28 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, here is the important Current Affairs Quiz of the week. This quiz includes questions related to the Colombo Security Conclave 2025, Global Big Cats Summit 2026, and the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs Quiz 20 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, here is the important Current Affairs Quiz of the week. This quiz includes questions related to the Colombo Security Conclave 2025, Global Big Cats Summit 2026, and the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

1. Which country hosted the 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC)?

A. Sri Lanka
B. Maldives
C. India
D. Bangladesh

1. C. India
The 7th meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) began in New Delhi on 20 November 2025. India is hosting the meeting under the chairmanship of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. NSAs from Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are participating.

2. Which country will host the Global Big Cats Summit 2026?

A. South Africa
B. Brazil
C. India
D. Russia

2. C. India
 India will host the Global Big Cats Summit 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting its leadership in global wildlife conservation and climate action. Announced by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the summit aims to bring together big cat range countries and conservation experts to work on protecting the seven major big cat species—tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, jaguar, cheetah, and puma.

3. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025?

A. Hyderabad
B. Coimbatore
C. Bengaluru
D. Thiruvananthapuram

3. B. Coimbatore
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He emphasized making India a global hub of natural farming and urged farmers to adopt the “One Acre, One Season” model to promote sustainable agriculture.

4. Who won India’s first gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025?

A. Nikhat Zareen
B. Minakshi Hooda
C. Lovlina Borgohain
D. Soubhar Singh

4. B. Minakshi Hooda
Minakshi Hooda won the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 held in Greater Noida. Competing in the women’s 48 kg category, she secured India’s first gold by defeating Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova 5–0 in a dominating performance.

5. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for which time?

A. 8th time
B. 9th time
C. 10th time
D. 11th time

5. C. 10th time
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of Bihar on 20 November 2025. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders were present. A total of 27 ministers, including the Chief Minister, took oath in the new Bihar government.

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More
Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News