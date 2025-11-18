Current Affairs Quiz 18 Nov 2025: Asian Archery Championships 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 18 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, here is this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz by Jagran Josh. This quiz includes questions related to the Asian Archery Championships 2025 and other major events. 1. How many medals did India win at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships (Dhaka)? A. 8

B. 10

C. 12

D. 9 1. B. 10

India won a record 10 medals at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The tally included 6 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze, marking India’s best-ever performance at the event. Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara won gold in individual recurve events. India also secured gold in women’s recurve team, compound women’s team, and compound mixed team events. 2. Who won the ATP Finals title in 2025? A. Carlos Alcaraz

B. Novak Djokovic

C. Jannik Sinner

D. Daniil Medvedev

2. C. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner won the 2025 ATP Finals held in Turin, Italy, defeating Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 7-6(4), 7-5. Sinner successfully defended his Nitto ATP Finals crown in front of a roaring home crowd. His indoor winning streak extended to 31 matches. 3. How much LPG has India agreed to import from the United States for the contract year 2026? A. 1.5 million tonnes

B. 2.2 million tonnes

C. 3.0 million tonnes

D. 4.5 million tonnes 3. B. 2.2 million tonnes

India has signed a historic one-year agreement to import around 2.2 million tonnes (MTPA) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States for 2026. This accounts for nearly 10% of India's annual LPG imports and marks the first-ever structured LPG purchase agreement with the US. 4. Between which two countries is the ‘Ajeya Warrior-25’ joint military exercise being conducted?