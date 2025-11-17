School Holiday on 17 November
Current Affairs One-Liners: 17 Nov 2025 Exercise 'Ajeya Warrior-25' 

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 17, 2025, 18:52 IST

Current Affairs One-Liners: 17 Nov 2025 Here are today's one-liner current affairs in a new format. These updates are extremely important from an examination point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include the exercise 'Ajeya Warrior-25' and topics related to the Asian Seed Congress 2025.

Who inaugurated the Asian Seed Congress 2025 in Mumbai- Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Indian Navy will induct the first of the eight indigenous ASW Shallow Water Crafts, what is its name- 'Mahe'

Where is the India-UK joint military training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior-25' being organized- Rajasthan

Where will the first ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy be organized- Bangkok, Thailand

With which country has India recently finalized the historic LPG deal- USA

Who recently recorded 4000 runs and 300 wickets in the history of Test cricket- Ravindra Jadeja

Vice President Shri CP Radhakrishnan attended the first Ramoji Excellence Award 2025 ceremony, where was it organized- Hyderabad

Bagesh Yadav
