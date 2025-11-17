Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) hosted MediaVerse 2025, a two-day media conclave that brought together leading voices from broadcasting, public relations, and corporate communication to explore the evolving intersections of clicks, content, and credibility in today’s hyperlinked world. The conclave, organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC) under the School of Media Studies and Humanities (SMeH), became a vibrant hub for discussions on authenticity, trust, and the future of storytelling in an AI-driven communication landscape. The highlight of the event was the thought-provoking address by the Guest of Honour Shri K. Satish Nambudiripad, Director General, Doordarshan, who, in his keynote address, reflected on the paradoxes of the digital age. He observed, “The computer, internet, and mobile phone have totally changed the way we consume information. You may think this is a blessing, but it can also be a curse.” His reflections set the tone for a deeper conversation about the responsibilities of communicators in shaping truthful and transparent narratives.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava , Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS, commended the initiative for bridging the gap between academia and the communication industry. He lauded the School of Media Studies and Humanities for fostering meaningful collaborations that inspire future communicators to lead with ethics and empathy. The conclave featured dynamic panel discussions and flash talks that examined the shifting grammar of credibility in the digital space. Industry stalwarts such as Mr Anup Joshi, GM, Corporate Affairs, SAIL, Mr Bhaskar Majumdar, Head, Communication and CSR, Egis, South Asia, Ms Kritika Saxena, Head, Corporate Communications, TCS, Mr Malaynil, Chief Manager, Strategic Communication ,Samsung India, Mr Santosh Tiwari, Director, APCO Worldwide, Mr Sandipan Suklabaidya (Dentsu Creative PR), Mr. Saurabh Gupta (Communique Brand Communications), Mr. Aman Dhall (Founder, CommsCredible), Mr. Anup Sharma (Strategic Communication Advisor, CEDS India – World Economic Forum), Ms. Sowmya Iyer (Founder & CEO, Clarity Communications), Dr. Swadeep Srivastava (Founder & Chairman, HEAL Foundation), Ms. Neha Mathur Rastogi (Founder, WordsWork Communications Consulting) to name a few.

Complementing the expert panels were student-led competitions that showcased creative strategy and problem-solving in communication. Events such as PR Shark Tank: Sell Your Strategy, Not Just Your Story, Behind the Buzz: The PR Story, Crisis Clicks: The Real-Time PR Challenge, Canvas of Credibility, and Slogan Shastra reflected the imagination and strategic flair of young communicators. The conclave also featured a Masterclass by Ms. Sonali N. Das, Strategic Communications Leader, on “Designing Trust: How Strategic Communicators Shape Credibility in a Fragmented Media Landscape.” She explored how empathy and authenticity must coexist with innovation in storytelling to sustain credibility in an attention-driven era. Prof. (Dr.) Anubhuti Yadav, Course Director, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, inaugurated the event with a keynote on “The Role of Strategic Communicators in Building Public Trust.” Her words resonated throughout the two days: “The power of communication lies not only in reach but in responsibility.”