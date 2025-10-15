When one thinks about Tamil Nadu, they typically picture its serene Bay of Bengal coastline, historic temples, and lush paddy fields. However, did you know that the state also contains an Indian desert that is unlike any other you have ever seen?

Tucked away in the districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli is Theri Kaadu, a 500 square kilometer miracle of red sand.

Desert that Looks Like Mars

The remarkable crimson dunes that have been sculpted by time and the unrelenting forces of nature set this unusual region apart. Because of its high iron oxide content, the sand has a vivid red color that distinguishes it from other arid regions of the nation.

How Theri Kaadu Was Formed

The development of Theri Kaadu is a story that has been told for thousands of years, beginning in the Quaternary Period. This area, which literally translates to "red dune forest," is thought to have formed as a result of a complicated interaction between aeolian (wind-driven) processes and marine deposits.