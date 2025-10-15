When one thinks about Tamil Nadu, they typically picture its serene Bay of Bengal coastline, historic temples, and lush paddy fields. However, did you know that the state also contains an Indian desert that is unlike any other you have ever seen?
Tucked away in the districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli is Theri Kaadu, a 500 square kilometer miracle of red sand.
Desert that Looks Like Mars
The remarkable crimson dunes that have been sculpted by time and the unrelenting forces of nature set this unusual region apart. Because of its high iron oxide content, the sand has a vivid red color that distinguishes it from other arid regions of the nation.
How Theri Kaadu Was Formed
The development of Theri Kaadu is a story that has been told for thousands of years, beginning in the Quaternary Period. This area, which literally translates to "red dune forest," is thought to have formed as a result of a complicated interaction between aeolian (wind-driven) processes and marine deposits.
Around 10,000 years ago, during the Last Glacial Maximum, sea levels were much lower, exposing a large sea shelf. According to Dr. Christy Nirmala Mary, head of the Department of Soil and Environment at the Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai, "strong winds carried iron-rich sediments from this exposed shelf and the Western Ghats, depositing them along Tamil Nadu's southeastern coast over time." The rolling dunes that now characterize Theri Kaadu were created by the slow buildup of these sands.
Theri Kaadu: Not a Typical Desert
Although Theri Kaadu has desert-like conditions, it is not a typical desert created by extended dryness. According to Dr. Christy, "Theri Kaadu, which is made up of red ferruginous soil, is the result of shifting sands and aeolian material that is wind-transported and deposited."
The area was formerly under water, as evidenced by these geological imprints, which highlights the dynamic and amazing character of Earth's landscapes.
Types of Dunes in Theri Kaadu
Despite being relatively small in comparison to large deserts like the Thar, Theri Kaadu has an intriguing composition. Based on how close it is to the coast, the desert is divided into three different types:
-
Inland Theris: These dunes are comparatively stable and the furthest from the ocean.
-
Close to Coastal Theris: These dunes, which are sandwiched between interior and coastal areas, shift moderately as a result of wind and human activities.
-
Coastal Theris: The most active of the three, these dunes are constantly changing due to powerful southwest winds, which provide a constantly shifting landscape.
Flora and Fauna of the Red Desert
Iron-containing minerals such as limonite, magnetite, haematite, and others are found in these ferruginous soils.
Species such as the Eurasian kestrel, spotted owlets, fan-throated lizards, and velvet poochi (insect) can also be found in the red desert. Although there are trees like palm and cashew as well as a few shrubs, the vegetation is difficult to grow due to drought.
A Living Record of Earth’s History
Theri Kaadu is a live example of Earth's dynamic past, not merely a red sand beach in the center of Tamil Nadu. This mysterious desert has mysteries that are just waiting to be discovered, from its Quaternary Period beginnings to its continuous changes due to natural factors.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation