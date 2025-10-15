BCom Hons 2025: Complete Guide Semester-Wise Syllabus & Top Colleges

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025

Oct 15, 2025

BCom Hons 2025: The BCom Hons is a 3-year undergraduate degree covering core subjects like Financial Accounting, Corporate Law, and Economics. Over the course of six semesters, the curriculum, which is frequently under CBCS, covers Management Principles, Business Mathematics, and Tax Laws. Career-ready graduates are guaranteed positions in banking, accounting, and finance by prestigious universities, particularly DU's SRCC and LSR.

BCom Hons 2025: The Bachelor of Commerce Honors, or BCom Hons, is a thorough undergraduate program that combines fundamental accounting, finance, and economics concepts with other business-related fields to provide students with a thorough and in-depth understanding of the whole commerce environment. The program is carefully designed to provide the practical skills necessary for the contemporary business environment while also building a solid academic foundation.

The program's required core subjects guarantee that each graduate is knowledgeable in core subjects like financial accounting, corporate accounting, cost accounting, and management accounting. Students study important functional areas such as business law, micro and macroeconomics, business mathematics, and statistics in addition to accounting. These foundational courses give students the legal and analytical frameworks required for conducting business.

With their highly adaptable skills, graduates with a BCom Hons degree have access to a wide range of professional choices. Strong career possibilities are ensured by these occupations, which span a variety of industries and include employment in banking and insurance (such as bank officers and financial planners), accounting and finance (such as auditors and financial analysts), and different managerial and consulting positions.

BCom Hons Syllabus 2025

In addition to include contemporary topics like computer applications, e-commerce, and business communication, the B.Com (Hons.) Syllabus 2025 aims to provide commerce students with a solid foundation in accounting, finance, business management, law, economics, and taxation. The curriculum, which is divided into six semesters under the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System), strikes a balance between electives, core subjects, and skill-building classes to make sure students are both academically and industry-ready for advanced degrees like MBA, CA, CFA, or M.Com. The following list of BCom Hons subjects is available to students:

BCom. Honours Subjects - Semester 1

Environmental Studies 

Financial Accounting 

Business Law 

Micro Economics 

BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 2

Business Communication (Language-English/Hindi/MIL)

Corporate Accounting

Corporate Laws

Macro Economics

BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 3

Human Resource Management 

Income-tax Law and Practice

Management Principles and Applications

Business Statistics 

BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 4

Cost Accounting 

Business Mathematics

Computer Applications in Business

Indian Economy 

BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 5

Principles of Marketing 

Fundamentals of Financial Management

Discipline Specific Elective - 1

Discipline Specific Elective - 2

BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 6

Auditing and Corporate Governance

Indirect Tax Law 

Discipline Specific Elective - 3

Discipline-Specific Elective - 4

Top 10 BCom Hons Colleges

There isn't a distinct, official NIRF ranking for BCom Hons colleges. Nonetheless, according to NIRF's consistently high rankings in the "Colleges" category and rankings from other reliable surveys and Week, the following universities are often ranked as the best options for BCom Hons in India. The University of Delhi's (DU) constituent colleges make up the majority of the top-ranked universities for this program.

Rank (Based on Compilation of Major Surveys)

College Name

Location

Primary Affiliation

1

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

2

Hindu College

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

3

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

4

Hansraj College

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

5

Loyola College

Chennai

University of Madras

6

Kirori Mal College (KMC)

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

7

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD)

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

8

St. Xavier's College (Autonomous)

Kolkata

University of Calcutta

9

Madras Christian College (MCC)

Chennai

University of Madras

10

Ramjas College

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

