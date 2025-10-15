BCom Hons 2025: Complete Guide Semester-Wise Syllabus & Top Colleges

BCom Hons 2025: The Bachelor of Commerce Honors, or BCom Hons, is a thorough undergraduate program that combines fundamental accounting, finance, and economics concepts with other business-related fields to provide students with a thorough and in-depth understanding of the whole commerce environment. The program is carefully designed to provide the practical skills necessary for the contemporary business environment while also building a solid academic foundation. The program's required core subjects guarantee that each graduate is knowledgeable in core subjects like financial accounting, corporate accounting, cost accounting, and management accounting. Students study important functional areas such as business law, micro and macroeconomics, business mathematics, and statistics in addition to accounting. These foundational courses give students the legal and analytical frameworks required for conducting business.

With their highly adaptable skills, graduates with a BCom Hons degree have access to a wide range of professional choices. Strong career possibilities are ensured by these occupations, which span a variety of industries and include employment in banking and insurance (such as bank officers and financial planners), accounting and finance (such as auditors and financial analysts), and different managerial and consulting positions. BCom Hons Syllabus 2025 In addition to include contemporary topics like computer applications, e-commerce, and business communication, the B.Com (Hons.) Syllabus 2025 aims to provide commerce students with a solid foundation in accounting, finance, business management, law, economics, and taxation. The curriculum, which is divided into six semesters under the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System), strikes a balance between electives, core subjects, and skill-building classes to make sure students are both academically and industry-ready for advanced degrees like MBA, CA, CFA, or M.Com. The following list of BCom Hons subjects is available to students:

BCom. Honours Subjects - Semester 1 Environmental Studies Financial Accounting Business Law Micro Economics BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 2 Business Communication (Language-English/Hindi/MIL) Corporate Accounting Corporate Laws Macro Economics BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 3 Human Resource Management Income-tax Law and Practice Management Principles and Applications Business Statistics BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 4 Cost Accounting Business Mathematics Computer Applications in Business Indian Economy BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 5 Principles of Marketing Fundamentals of Financial Management Discipline Specific Elective - 1 Discipline Specific Elective - 2 BCom Hons Subjects - Semester 6 Auditing and Corporate Governance Indirect Tax Law Discipline Specific Elective - 3 Discipline-Specific Elective - 4