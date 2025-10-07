Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS

NEET 2025: A NEET 2025 score of 400 out of 720 positions a candidate in a challenging yet strategic band, roughly translating to an All India Rank (AIR) between 88,000 and 1,50,000, given the tougher exam difficulty this year. Generally speaking, 400 marks are not enough for General Category (UR) applicants to get a place in a Government Medical College (GMC) under the State Quota in high-competition states or the All India Quota (AIQ), where the necessary cutoff scores range from 550 to 600. Private medical colleges or considered universities are the most practical option for earning an MBBS degree at this level; at these institutions, management or deemed quota cutoffs typically fall between 400 and 450.

Strong competitors are reputable private institutions in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Importantly, a score of 400 is regarded as strong if you are a member of the Reserved Category (SC/ST), and it gives you a reasonable chance of getting a GMC seat under the 85% State Quota in less competitive areas like the North East or certain state seats. 400 marks also puts you in a great position to be admitted to prestigious government universities' BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and highly sought-after AYUSH programs (BAMS/BHMS), regardless of your category.