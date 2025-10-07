Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 12:43 IST

NEET 2025: A NEET 2025 score of 400 is challenging for General Category MBBS admission in top Government Colleges, typically requiring higher scores (550−600). However, it offers strong prospects for Reserved Categories (SC/ST) in Government Colleges (State Quota) and for General Category in Private/Deemed Universities (Management Quota) or BDS/AYUSH courses in government institutions. Counselling participation is essential.

NEET 2025
NEET 2025

NEET 2025: A NEET 2025 score of 400 out of 720 positions a candidate in a challenging yet strategic band, roughly translating to an All India Rank (AIR) between 88,000 and 1,50,000, given the tougher exam difficulty this year. Generally speaking, 400 marks are not enough for General Category (UR) applicants to get a place in a Government Medical College (GMC) under the State Quota in high-competition states or the All India Quota (AIQ), where the necessary cutoff scores range from 550 to 600. Private medical colleges or considered universities are the most practical option for earning an MBBS degree at this level; at these institutions, management or deemed quota cutoffs typically fall between 400 and 450.

Strong competitors are reputable private institutions in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Importantly, a score of 400 is regarded as strong if you are a member of the Reserved Category (SC/ST), and it gives you a reasonable chance of getting a GMC seat under the 85% State Quota in less competitive areas like the North East or certain state seats. 400 marks also puts you in a great position to be admitted to prestigious government universities' BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and highly sought-after AYUSH programs (BAMS/BHMS), regardless of your category.

Top Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score of 400

Screenshot 2025-10-07 122321

High-quality private or deemed universities (often accessed via Management Quota) and state quota seats in government colleges for reserved categories are the most competitive options at this score because a score of 400 usually falls below the general cutoff for the majority of top government MBBS colleges.

Based on previous counseling data, the top medical schools (MBBS) that have accepted applicants with roughly 400 marks through different quotas in recent years are summarized in the following table.

College Name

State/Location

College Type

Admission Pathway (Primary Category)

Estimated Cutoff Marks Range (NEET 2025)

Shri Sathya Sai Medical College

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Deemed University

General / Management Quota

380 - 420

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University

Pune, Maharashtra

Deemed University

General / Management Quota

400 - 430

Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Deemed University

General / Management Quota

410 - 440

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JLNMC)

Belgaum, Karnataka

Deemed University

General / Management Quota

420 - 450

Sri Ramachandra Medical College & RI

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Deemed University

General / Management Quota

400 - 430

Saveetha Medical College

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Deemed University

General / Management Quota

410 - 440

Gajra Raja Medical College (GMC)

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Government College

SC/ST State Quota

400 - 420

Pt. JLNM Medical College

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Government College

SC/ST State Quota

400 - 420

Zoram Medical College

Mizoram

Government College

General State Quota (Low Competition State)

380 - 420

Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences

Nagaland

Government College

General State Quota (Low Competition State)

380 - 420

NEET 2025: Key Takeaways for Counselling

Screenshot 2025-10-07 122425

  • Private/Deemed Universities are a particularly probable route for general category students who have 400 marks. However, be mindful of the cost of education for these institutions, which are much more expensive than for government colleges.
  • Government Colleges are usually offered at the 400 score range only for applicants from Scheduled Castes and Others applying according to the State Quota (85%), or for General/OBC candidates who apply in states with generally very low cutoffs due to smaller numbers of applicants (primarily Northeastern states like Mizoram and Nagaland).
  • Participating actively in the counseling process (both MCC for Deemed Universities and the corresponding State Counseling bodies) is the next important step. You should also utilize a college predictor tool tailored to your category and place of residence to investigate your best possibilities.

