Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Punjab: 4-Day Festive Break for Students, Check Complete Holiday Schedule

Punjab School Diwali Holidays 2025: Good news for students and teachers in Punjab! Schools across the state are set to enjoy a 4-day Diwali holiday break in October 2025. According to the official holiday calendar issued by the government, several consecutive holidays have been declared around Diwali, giving students an extended festive break to celebrate with their families. Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025: Key Dates As per the government’s holiday calendar: October 19, 2025 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Weekly Holiday October 20, 2025 (Monday): Diwali (Gazetted Holiday)

Diwali (Gazetted Holiday) October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Post-Diwali Holiday (Expected in most schools)

Post-Diwali Holiday (Expected in most schools) October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja (Gazetted Holiday) This means students and staff will get a continuous break from October 19 to October 22, 2025, a total of four consecutive holidays.

Diwali Celebration in Punjab 2025 This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025 (Monday) with great enthusiasm across Punjab. The festival of lights marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and the victory of good over evil. In Punjab, Diwali also holds special religious significance as it is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas, commemorating the release of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru, along with 52 kings from the Gwalior Fort. On this day, gurdwaras, especially the Golden Temple in Amritsar, are beautifully illuminated, and devotees offer prayers and light diyas. Schools and colleges in Punjab generally remain closed a day before Diwali to allow students and families to prepare for the festival, decorate their homes, and celebrate with relatives and friends.

Other Upcoming Holidays in Punjab October 2025 Along with Diwali, the Punjab government has also announced other important holidays during the same month: October 16, 2025 (Thursday): Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Jayanti – Reserved Holiday

– Reserved Holiday October 28, 2025 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja – Restricted Holiday Overview of Punjab School Holidays October 2025 Date Day Occasion Holiday Type October 16, 2025 Thursday Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Jayanti Reserved Holiday October 19, 2025 Sunday Weekly Off Regular Holiday October 20, 2025 Monday Diwali Gazetted Holiday October 21, 2025 Tuesday Post-Diwali Holiday Expected October 22, 2025 Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja Gazetted Holiday October 28, 2025 Tuesday Chhath Puja Restricted Holiday This 4-day Diwali holiday schedule will give students and teachers an extended festive break, perfect for celebrating the festival with family and friends. Many schools are likely to adjust their academic timetables before and after the holidays to ensure smooth syllabus coverage.