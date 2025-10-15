Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Punjab: 4-Day Festive Break for Students, Check Complete Holiday Schedule

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Gurmeet Kaur
Oct 15, 2025, 17:25 IST

Diwali Holidays in Punjab: Most schools across Punjab will remain closed from October 19 to 22, 2025, for Diwali celebrations, giving students a four-day festive break. Check the complete holiday schedule here.

Punjab Schools to Remain Closed for Diwali Holidays from October 19 to 22, 2025

Punjab School Diwali Holidays 2025: Good news for students and teachers in Punjab! Schools across the state are set to enjoy a 4-day Diwali holiday break in October 2025. According to the official holiday calendar issued by the government, several consecutive holidays have been declared around Diwali, giving students an extended festive break to celebrate with their families.

Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025: Key Dates

As per the government’s holiday calendar:

  • October 19, 2025 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
  • October 20, 2025 (Monday): Diwali (Gazetted Holiday)
  • October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Post-Diwali Holiday (Expected in most schools)
  • October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja (Gazetted Holiday)

This means students and staff will get a continuous break from October 19 to October 22, 2025, a total of four consecutive holidays.

Diwali Celebration in Punjab 2025

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025 (Monday) with great enthusiasm across Punjab. The festival of lights marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and the victory of good over evil. In Punjab, Diwali also holds special religious significance as it is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas, commemorating the release of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru, along with 52 kings from the Gwalior Fort. On this day, gurdwaras, especially the Golden Temple in Amritsar, are beautifully illuminated, and devotees offer prayers and light diyas.

Schools and colleges in Punjab generally remain closed a day before Diwali to allow students and families to prepare for the festival, decorate their homes, and celebrate with relatives and friends.

Other Upcoming Holidays in Punjab October 2025

Along with Diwali, the Punjab government has also announced other important holidays during the same month:

  • October 16, 2025 (Thursday): Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Jayanti – Reserved Holiday
  • October 28, 2025 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja – Restricted Holiday

Overview of Punjab School Holidays October 2025

Date

Day

Occasion

Holiday Type

October 16, 2025

Thursday

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Jayanti

Reserved Holiday

October 19, 2025

Sunday

Weekly Off

Regular Holiday

October 20, 2025

Monday

Diwali

Gazetted Holiday

October 21, 2025

Tuesday

Post-Diwali Holiday

Expected

October 22, 2025

Wednesday

Vishwakarma Puja

Gazetted Holiday

October 28, 2025

Tuesday

Chhath Puja

Restricted Holiday

This 4-day Diwali holiday schedule will give students and teachers an extended festive break, perfect for celebrating the festival with family and friends. Many schools are likely to adjust their academic timetables before and after the holidays to ensure smooth syllabus coverage.

Note: Any updates or changes in the Punjab school holiday schedule for October 2025 will be announced by the state government and respective education departments. Stay tuned for official circulars from your school or district education office.

Also Check Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

