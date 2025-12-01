NBSE HSLC Routine 2026: Download Nagaland Board Class 10th Exam Time Table PDF

NBSE HSLC Routine 2026 - The NBSE HSLC Routine 2026 has officially been released, bringing relief and clarity for students preparing for the Nagaland Board Class 10 board examinations. With the publication of the Nagaland Board Class 10th Exam Time Table 2026 PDF, students can now access the full schedule including subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions issued by the board. Having the routine in hand helps candidates plan their revision, structure daily practice, and prepare efficiently for every subject well before the final exam.
The newly released timetable is available online and can be downloaded directly from the official NBSE website. Students are advised to check the date sheet carefully, note down each subject’s exam day, and keep a printable copy of the routine for easy reference. This article provides complete details on how to download the NBSE HSLC Routine 2026 PDF, along with essential exam information, preparation guidelines, and helpful study planning tips.
NBSE HSLC Routine 2026
Students preparing for NBSE HSLC Class 10 Exam can check the time table from below. The HSLC exams will start from 13 February 2026. Exams will be conducted in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
|
Subjects
|
Exam Dates
|
Social Sciences
|
February 13, 2025
|
Science
|
February 16, 2025
|
English
|
February 18, 2025
|
Second Language
(Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali)
|
February 20, 2025
|
Mathematics A/ Mathematics B
|
February 24, 2025
|
Vocational Subjects (9 am to 11 am)
|
February 26, 2025
|
Sixth Subject
How to Download NBSE HSLC Routine 2026 PDF
-
Visit the Official NBSE Website
Open your browser and go to the Nagaland Board of School Education official site: nbsenagaland.com
-
Find the “Notifications / Exam Routine” Section
On the homepage, look for the latest updates section. You will see a link for “NBSE HSLC Routine 2026” or “Class 10 Exam Time Table 2026 PDF”.
-
Click on the PDF Link
Once you click the link, the full timetable PDF will open in your browser.
-
Download the PDF
Click the Download or Save icon on the PDF viewer to save it on your device for offline access.
-
Print the Routine (Optional but Recommended)
Take a printout of the timetable and keep it handy. You can mark your important revision days and exam preparation schedule on it.
-
Check for Updates
Keep checking the NBSE website or your school’s notice board in case of any changes or updates in the exam schedule.
Important Details in NBSE HSLC Routine 2026
The NBSE HSLC Routine 2026 contains all the crucial information that students need to prepare for the Nagaland Board Class 10 exams. It is important to go through the timetable carefully to avoid missing any exams or instructions.
Key Details Included in the Routine:
-
Exam Dates: Exact date for each subject paper.
-
Exam Timings: Start and end time of each exam, including shift details if applicable.
-
Subject List: All subjects included in the HSLC / Class 10 board exams.
-
Practical Exam Schedule: Dates for practicals (if applicable).
-
Instructions for Students: Rules regarding reporting time, exam hall conduct, and what items are allowed or prohibited.
-
Exam Codes: Subject codes for reference during examination.
-
Breaks / Gaps Between Exams: Helps in planning revisions.
-
Guidelines for Admit Card: Ensure to carry the admit card on exam day.
-
Important Notices: Any changes in schedule, additional instructions, or emergency contact details from the board.
