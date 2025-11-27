RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 [Expected]: Check OBC, ST. SC and General Previous Years Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 will be announced soon on the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website. The board publishes the RRB Group D cut off marks region-wise and post-wise. This helps candidates understand the minimum qualifying scores. Applicants can check and download the cut off list through the official RRB portal once released.
This article also covers previous years’ RRB Group D cut off trends, expected cut off marks, and other important details to guide candidates.
The cut off varies based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, total applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam.
RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2025
The RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2025 is calculated based on previous-year trends, exam difficulty level, total vacancies, and the number of candidates appearing. The official cut off will be released after the results, these expected marks help candidates estimate their chances of qualifying.
The table below provides the expected cut off for RRB Group D 2025:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off 2025 (Marks Range)
|
UR (General)
|
96 – 98
|
OBC
|
93 – 96
|
EWS
|
88 – 92
|
SC
|
88 – 92
|
ST
|
82 – 87
|
Ex-Servicemen (Ex-SM)
|
70 – 78
How to Check RRB Group D Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can follow the simple steps below to check the RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 once it is released:
Step 1: Go to the official RRB regional website.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RRB Group D 2025 Result or Cut Off notification link.
Step 3: Click the link to open the result page on your screen.
Step 4: The PDF will display roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification and category-wise cut off marks for all posts.
Step 5: Review the cut off marks carefully and download the PDF for future reference.
RRB Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks
The last RRB Group D exam was conducted in 2022, where nearly 1.8 crore candidates appeared for around 1 lakh vacancies. We have included the RRB Group D previous year cut off released by various RRB regions for all categories to help candidates understand the expected cut off trend for 2025. Candidates can check the detailed 2022 category-wise cut off tables below to understand the minimum qualifying marks.
RRB Allahabad Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
98.00447
|
93.41966
|
83.33706
|
96.30549
|
91.76955
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.48579
|
52.35827
|
35.55405
|
59.93657
|
48.83271
|
Ex-SM
|
86.61691
|
79.70736
|
--
|
78.45995
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.15225
|
31.57598
|
--
|
31.57598
|
--
RRB Ajmer Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
97.45229
|
91.36657
|
91.39524
|
95.16873
|
88.14747
|
Normalised Marks
|
68.32994
|
54.02575
|
54.08034
|
61.66614
|
48.76577
|
Ex-SM
|
81.78425
|
71.21144
|
84.40016
|
70.8054
|
88.59409
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.11113
|
30.43849
|
43.33901
|
30.02906
|
49.47681
RRB Kolkata Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.62203
|
90.67148
|
83.76549
|
94.88499
|
85.45969
|
Normalised Marks
|
69.60526
|
58.42711
|
48.28362
|
65.89208
|
50.46005
|
Ex-SM
|
75.89393
|
64.71957
|
66.30072
|
63.64558
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.00777
|
30.85707
|
31.98892
|
30.01119
|
--
RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.96366
|
88.26087
|
84.33973
|
93.57418
|
88.017
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.4981
|
49.13464
|
44.13481
|
58.36622
|
48.77533
|
Ex-SM
|
80.74159
|
72.25788
|
74.61424
|
70.87433
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.18912
|
31.78484
|
33.71859
|
30.63973
|
--
RRB Bhopal Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.64
|
87.05
|
83.62
|
93.44
|
79.24
|
Normalised Marks
|
65.87
|
49.33
|
44.84
|
58.53
|
40
|
Ex-SM
|
80.23
|
68.38
|
69.37
|
69.02
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
41
|
30.4
|
31.16
|
30.84
|
--
RRB Ahmedabad Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
97.09
|
88.72
|
86.92
|
94.86
|
89.56
|
Normalised Marks
|
62.67
|
50.81
|
49.18
|
58.43
|
51.66
|
Ex-SM
|
75.34
|
78.6
|
82.19
|
59.69
|
89.39
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.35
|
42.49
|
45.21
|
30.34
|
51.48
RRB Chennai Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
94.06
|
86.46
|
81.4
|
90.84
|
77.91
|
Normalised Marks
|
60.95
|
49.89
|
43.58
|
55.65
|
40
|
Ex-SM
|
78.05
|
68.56
|
--
|
66.31
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.12
|
32.32
|
--
|
30.64
|
--
RRB Patna Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
97.95
|
90.31
|
85.66
|
96.47
|
91.64
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.2
|
50.12
|
43.35
|
61.88
|
52.45
|
Ex-SM
|
82.92
|
78.29
|
--
|
73.58
|
90.09
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.08
|
34.83
|
--
|
30.05
|
49.73
RRB Bangalore Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.88
|
89.05
|
85.77
|
94.05
|
86.99
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.32
|
52.51
|
48.67
|
60.26
|
50.08
|
Ex-SM
|
80.38
|
69.36
|
--
|
63.76
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
43.09
|
33.99
|
--
|
30.3
|
--
RRB Guwahati Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.88
|
91.08
|
83.32
|
92.77
|
85.94
|
Normalised Marks
|
60.31
|
47.47
|
36.9
|
50.23
|
40.03
|
Ex-SM
|
88.56
|
84.22
|
86.64
|
86.81
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
43.37
|
37.96
|
40.96
|
41.19
|
--
RRB Ranchi Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.8
|
87.38
|
81.15
|
93.76
|
87.12
|
Normalised Marks
|
70.64
|
54.29
|
46.95
|
64.64
|
53.97
|
Ex-SM
|
74.81
|
64.77
|
--
|
64.54
|
92.74
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.26
|
31.3
|
--
|
30.99
|
62.93
RRB Mumbai Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
96.76876
|
91.14303
|
85.68447
|
94.56106
|
81.7703
|
Normalised Marks
|
64.10801
|
51.89392
|
44.35537
|
58.15213
|
40
|
Ex-SM
|
82.84641
|
70.65375
|
--
|
70.58607
|
--
|
Normalised Marks
|
41.24492
|
30.42212
|
--
|
30.42212
|
--
RRB Chandigarh Group D Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Open
|
98.35
|
94.53
|
89.09
|
96.49
|
93.47
|
Normalised Marks
|
70.98
|
60.08
|
50.18
|
64.77
|
57.75
|
Ex-SM
|
80.83
|
72.43
|
--
|
69.71
|
81
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.03
|
32.44
|
--
|
30.18
|
40.21
Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB Group D Exam
Along with the RRB Group D Cut Off, candidates must also secure the minimum qualifying marks set by the Railway Recruitment Board. These scores determine whether a candidate is eligible to move to the next stage of the selection process.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
30%
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
30%
|
Other Backward Class (OBC–NCL)
|
30%
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
40%
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
40%
Note: PwBD candidates receive a 2% relaxation in the qualifying marks to ensure adequate representation in reserved posts.
Factors Affecting RRB Group D Cut Off 2025
Several key elements influence the RRB Group D Cut Off each year. These include:
-
Total number of candidates appearing for the RRB Group D examination.
-
Category-wise and zone-wise cut offs, which are decided by the Indian Railways.
-
The overall difficulty level of the exam, as the test is conducted in multiple shifts across several days.
-
The minimum cut-off criteria set by the Railway Recruitment Board as per official guidelines.
