RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 [Expected]: Check OBC, ST. SC and General Previous Years Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 will be announced soon on the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website. The board publishes the RRB Group D cut off marks region-wise and post-wise. This helps candidates understand the minimum qualifying scores. Applicants can check and download the cut off list through the official RRB portal once released. This article also covers previous years’ RRB Group D cut off trends, expected cut off marks, and other important details to guide candidates. The cut off varies based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, total applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam. RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2025 The RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2025 is calculated based on previous-year trends, exam difficulty level, total vacancies, and the number of candidates appearing. The official cut off will be released after the results, these expected marks help candidates estimate their chances of qualifying.

The table below provides the expected cut off for RRB Group D 2025: Category Expected Cut Off 2025 (Marks Range) UR (General) 96 – 98 OBC 93 – 96 EWS 88 – 92 SC 88 – 92 ST 82 – 87 Ex-Servicemen (Ex-SM) 70 – 78 How to Check RRB Group D Cut Off 2025? Candidates can follow the simple steps below to check the RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 once it is released: Step 1: Go to the official RRB regional website. Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RRB Group D 2025 Result or Cut Off notification link. Step 3: Click the link to open the result page on your screen. Step 4: The PDF will display roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification and category-wise cut off marks for all posts. Step 5: Review the cut off marks carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

RRB Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks The last RRB Group D exam was conducted in 2022, where nearly 1.8 crore candidates appeared for around 1 lakh vacancies. We have included the RRB Group D previous year cut off released by various RRB regions for all categories to help candidates understand the expected cut off trend for 2025. Candidates can check the detailed 2022 category-wise cut off tables below to understand the minimum qualifying marks. RRB Allahabad Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 98.00447 93.41966 83.33706 96.30549 91.76955 Normalised Marks 66.48579 52.35827 35.55405 59.93657 48.83271 Ex-SM 86.61691 79.70736 -- 78.45995 -- Normalised Marks 40.15225 31.57598 -- 31.57598 --

RRB Ajmer Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 97.45229 91.36657 91.39524 95.16873 88.14747 Normalised Marks 68.32994 54.02575 54.08034 61.66614 48.76577 Ex-SM 81.78425 71.21144 84.40016 70.8054 88.59409 Normalised Marks 40.11113 30.43849 43.33901 30.02906 49.47681 RRB Kolkata Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.62203 90.67148 83.76549 94.88499 85.45969 Normalised Marks 69.60526 58.42711 48.28362 65.89208 50.46005 Ex-SM 75.89393 64.71957 66.30072 63.64558 -- Normalised Marks 40.00777 30.85707 31.98892 30.01119 -- RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.96366 88.26087 84.33973 93.57418 88.017 Normalised Marks 66.4981 49.13464 44.13481 58.36622 48.77533 Ex-SM 80.74159 72.25788 74.61424 70.87433 -- Normalised Marks 40.18912 31.78484 33.71859 30.63973 --

RRB Bhopal Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.64 87.05 83.62 93.44 79.24 Normalised Marks 65.87 49.33 44.84 58.53 40 Ex-SM 80.23 68.38 69.37 69.02 -- Normalised Marks 41 30.4 31.16 30.84 -- RRB Ahmedabad Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 97.09 88.72 86.92 94.86 89.56 Normalised Marks 62.67 50.81 49.18 58.43 51.66 Ex-SM 75.34 78.6 82.19 59.69 89.39 Normalised Marks 40.35 42.49 45.21 30.34 51.48 RRB Chennai Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 94.06 86.46 81.4 90.84 77.91 Normalised Marks 60.95 49.89 43.58 55.65 40 Ex-SM 78.05 68.56 -- 66.31 -- Normalised Marks 40.12 32.32 -- 30.64 --

RRB Patna Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 97.95 90.31 85.66 96.47 91.64 Normalised Marks 66.2 50.12 43.35 61.88 52.45 Ex-SM 82.92 78.29 -- 73.58 90.09 Normalised Marks 40.08 34.83 -- 30.05 49.73 RRB Bangalore Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.88 89.05 85.77 94.05 86.99 Normalised Marks 66.32 52.51 48.67 60.26 50.08 Ex-SM 80.38 69.36 -- 63.76 -- Normalised Marks 43.09 33.99 -- 30.3 -- RRB Guwahati Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.88 91.08 83.32 92.77 85.94 Normalised Marks 60.31 47.47 36.9 50.23 40.03 Ex-SM 88.56 84.22 86.64 86.81 -- Normalised Marks 43.37 37.96 40.96 41.19 --

RRB Ranchi Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.8 87.38 81.15 93.76 87.12 Normalised Marks 70.64 54.29 46.95 64.64 53.97 Ex-SM 74.81 64.77 -- 64.54 92.74 Normalised Marks 40.26 31.3 -- 30.99 62.93 RRB Mumbai Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 96.76876 91.14303 85.68447 94.56106 81.7703 Normalised Marks 64.10801 51.89392 44.35537 58.15213 40 Ex-SM 82.84641 70.65375 -- 70.58607 -- Normalised Marks 41.24492 30.42212 -- 30.42212 -- RRB Chandigarh Group D Cut Off 2022 Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Open 98.35 94.53 89.09 96.49 93.47 Normalised Marks 70.98 60.08 50.18 64.77 57.75 Ex-SM 80.83 72.43 -- 69.71 81 Normalised Marks 40.03 32.44 -- 30.18 40.21