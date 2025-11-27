RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 [Expected]: Check OBC, ST. SC and General Previous Years Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Nov 27, 2025

The RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 will be published soon on the official regional RRB portals. Candidates can review category-wise expected cut off, previous years’ trends, minimum qualifying marks, and zone-wise 2022 cut off data. The article also explains how to check the cut off PDF, key factors affecting the marks, and guidance to estimate your selection chances.

RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 [Expected]
RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 [Expected]

RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 will be announced soon on the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website. The board publishes the RRB Group D cut off marks region-wise and post-wise. This helps candidates understand the minimum qualifying scores. Applicants can check and download the cut off list through the official RRB portal once released.

This article also covers previous years’ RRB Group D cut off trends, expected cut off marks, and other important details to guide candidates.

The cut off varies based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, total applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2025

The RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2025 is calculated based on previous-year trends, exam difficulty level, total vacancies, and the number of candidates appearing. The official cut off will be released after the results, these expected marks help candidates estimate their chances of qualifying.

The table below provides the expected cut off for RRB Group D 2025:

Category

Expected Cut Off 2025 (Marks Range)

UR (General)

96 – 98

OBC

93 – 96

EWS

88 – 92

SC

88 – 92

ST

82 – 87

Ex-Servicemen (Ex-SM)

70 – 78

How to Check RRB Group D Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to check the RRB Group D Cut Off 2025 once it is released:

Step 1: Go to the official RRB regional website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RRB Group D 2025 Result or Cut Off notification link.

Step 3: Click the link to open the result page on your screen.

Step 4: The PDF will display roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification and category-wise cut off marks for all posts.

Step 5: Review the cut off marks carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

RRB Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The last RRB Group D exam was conducted in 2022, where nearly 1.8 crore candidates appeared for around 1 lakh vacancies. We have included the RRB Group D previous year cut off released by various RRB regions for all categories to help candidates understand the expected cut off trend for 2025. Candidates can check the detailed 2022 category-wise cut off tables below to understand the minimum qualifying marks.

RRB Allahabad Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

98.00447

93.41966

83.33706

96.30549

91.76955

Normalised Marks

66.48579

52.35827

35.55405

59.93657

48.83271

Ex-SM

86.61691

79.70736

--

78.45995

--

Normalised Marks

40.15225

31.57598

--

31.57598

--

RRB Ajmer Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

97.45229

91.36657

91.39524

95.16873

88.14747

Normalised Marks

68.32994

54.02575

54.08034

61.66614

48.76577

Ex-SM

81.78425

71.21144

84.40016

70.8054

88.59409

Normalised Marks

40.11113

30.43849

43.33901

30.02906

49.47681

RRB Kolkata Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.62203

90.67148

83.76549

94.88499

85.45969

Normalised Marks

69.60526

58.42711

48.28362

65.89208

50.46005

Ex-SM

75.89393

64.71957

66.30072

63.64558

--

Normalised Marks

40.00777

30.85707

31.98892

30.01119

--

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.96366

88.26087

84.33973

93.57418

88.017

Normalised Marks

66.4981

49.13464

44.13481

58.36622

48.77533

Ex-SM

80.74159

72.25788

74.61424

70.87433

--

Normalised Marks

40.18912

31.78484

33.71859

30.63973

--

RRB Bhopal Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.64

87.05

83.62

93.44

79.24

Normalised Marks

65.87

49.33

44.84

58.53

40

Ex-SM

80.23

68.38

69.37

69.02

--

Normalised Marks

41

30.4

31.16

30.84

--

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

97.09

88.72

86.92

94.86

89.56

Normalised Marks

62.67

50.81

49.18

58.43

51.66

Ex-SM

75.34

78.6

82.19

59.69

89.39

Normalised Marks

40.35

42.49

45.21

30.34

51.48

RRB Chennai Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

94.06

86.46

81.4

90.84

77.91

Normalised Marks

60.95

49.89

43.58

55.65

40

Ex-SM

78.05

68.56

--

66.31

--

Normalised Marks

40.12

32.32

--

30.64

--

RRB Patna Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

97.95

90.31

85.66

96.47

91.64

Normalised Marks

66.2

50.12

43.35

61.88

52.45

Ex-SM

82.92

78.29

--

73.58

90.09

Normalised Marks

40.08

34.83

--

30.05

49.73

RRB Bangalore Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.88

89.05

85.77

94.05

86.99

Normalised Marks

66.32

52.51

48.67

60.26

50.08

Ex-SM

80.38

69.36

--

63.76

--

Normalised Marks

43.09

33.99

--

30.3

--

RRB Guwahati Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.88

91.08

83.32

92.77

85.94

Normalised Marks

60.31

47.47

36.9

50.23

40.03

Ex-SM

88.56

84.22

86.64

86.81

--

Normalised Marks

43.37

37.96

40.96

41.19

--

RRB Ranchi Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.8

87.38

81.15

93.76

87.12

Normalised Marks

70.64

54.29

46.95

64.64

53.97

Ex-SM

74.81

64.77

--

64.54

92.74

Normalised Marks

40.26

31.3

--

30.99

62.93

RRB Mumbai Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

96.76876

91.14303

85.68447

94.56106

81.7703

Normalised Marks

64.10801

51.89392

44.35537

58.15213

40

Ex-SM

82.84641

70.65375

--

70.58607

--

Normalised Marks

41.24492

30.42212

--

30.42212

--

RRB Chandigarh Group D Cut Off 2022

Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Open

98.35

94.53

89.09

96.49

93.47

Normalised Marks

70.98

60.08

50.18

64.77

57.75

Ex-SM

80.83

72.43

--

69.71

81

Normalised Marks

40.03

32.44

--

30.18

40.21

Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB Group D Exam

Along with the RRB Group D Cut Off, candidates must also secure the minimum qualifying marks set by the Railway Recruitment Board. These scores determine whether a candidate is eligible to move to the next stage of the selection process.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Scheduled Caste (SC)

30%

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

30%

Other Backward Class (OBC–NCL)

30%

Unreserved (UR)

40%

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

40%

Note: PwBD candidates receive a 2% relaxation in the qualifying marks to ensure adequate representation in reserved posts.

Factors Affecting RRB Group D Cut Off 2025

Several key elements influence the RRB Group D Cut Off each year. These include:

  • Total number of candidates appearing for the RRB Group D examination.

  • Category-wise and zone-wise cut offs, which are decided by the Indian Railways.

  • The overall difficulty level of the exam, as the test is conducted in multiple shifts across several days.

  • The minimum cut-off criteria set by the Railway Recruitment Board as per official guidelines.

