RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025: Check Section-Wise Pattern, Duration, and Marking Scheme

The RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the recruitment process for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. It includes a single-stage CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and medical examination. Candidates must meet minimum qualifying marks and post-specific medical standards to get shortlisted for final selection. This article provides all the details regarding the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025: The RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the full recruitment process for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. The selection process is divided into five stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Examination, and Final Shortlisting (Empanelment).

Candidates must understand RRB Group D Exam Pattern to get clarity on the number of questions, total marks, sectional topics, and marking scheme. Candidates who clear the CBT are invited for the PET/PST round. Candidates passing the physical test then move on to the document verification and medical tests.

The CBT scores are calculated using percentile-based normalization. This means a candidate's raw marks are converted into normalized scores based on a common reference shift using a standard interpolation formula. This process ensures fairness in scoring and also helps in setting cut-off marks and giving additional weightage to CCAA candidates.

The RRB Group D syllabus 2025 is designed in line with the exam pattern. Candidates must also meet the qualifying marks criteria in the CBT to move forward.

This exam is conducted to fill 1,03,769 vacancies for various Level 1 posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, and Assistant Pointsman. We provide a detailed stage-wise breakdown of the RRB Group D recruitment process below.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025

As per the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first and only written stage of the selection process. It consists of four key sections:

  • General Science

  • Mathematics

  • General Intelligence and Reasoning

  • General Awareness and Current Affairs

The CBT carries a total of 100 marks, and each section contributes to the overall score. Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks in the CBT will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates who clear the PET are invited for the document verification round. The final selection is based on the candidate’s CBT performance, provided they clear the PET.

RRBs had introduced a second stage CBT (CBT 2), but it was later scrapped after criticism from student communities. The RRB Group D exam now includes only a single-stage CBT. This makes the recruitment process more straightforward and student-friendly.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT

The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first stage of the selection process. It is designed to test candidates across four core subjects.

The CBT is a multiple-choice test consisting of 100 questions in total. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes, while PwBD candidates with a scribe are given 120 minutes to complete the test.

Check the section-wise breakup of the RRB Group D CBT exam pattern in the table below:

Section

Number of Questions

General Science

25

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100

Each question carries one mark, and there is negative marking of ⅓ mark for every wrong answer. The CBT score plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stage, i.e., the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Also Check,

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for PET

Candidates who clear the Computer-Based Test (CBT) are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The number of candidates selected for PET is three times the total number of vacancies. It is mandatory to qualify in the PET to move forward in the selection process. However, it is only qualifying in nature, meaning no marks are awarded for it.

The PET requirements vary for male and female/transgender candidates:

Category

Task 1: Weight Carrying

Task 2: Running

Male Candidates

Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down

Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes 15 seconds in one attempt

Female/Transgender

Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down

Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes 40 seconds in one attempt

RRB Group D Document Verification & Final Selection Process

The document verification process was updated in 2022. Candidates equal to 1.1 times the total number of vacancies are called for verification based on:

  • Performance in CBT

  • Qualifying the PET

  • Merit and preference of posts

Candidates were shortlisted at 1.05 times the vacancies (5% more than the notified vacancies).

Selected candidates undergo a medical examination conducted by the Railway Administration after the verification of documents. Final appointments depend on:

  • Medical fitness

  • Document verification (educational, community, and identity certificates)

  • Background and character verification

RRB Group D Medical Fitness Standards 2025

Candidates must meet specific medical standards based on the post they are selected for. Visual acuity is a critical criterion in this test. Check the prescribed medical standards in the table below:

Medical Standard

Distant Vision

Near Vision & Other Requirements

A-2

6/9, 6/9 without glasses (No fogging test)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses + Must pass color vision, binocular, night, mesopic vision tests

A-3

6/9, 6/9 with/without glasses (Lens power ≤ 2D)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses + Same tests as above

B-1

6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (Lens power ≤ 4D)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses + Color, binocular, night, mesopic vision tests

B-2

6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (Lens power ≤ 4D)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses + Must pass binocular vision test

C-1

6/12, 6/18 with/without glasses

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses for close work or reading

C-2

6/12, NIL with/without glasses

Sn. 0.6 combined with/without glasses where reading/close work is required

RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2025

The marking scheme for RRB Group D 2025 is set by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). It determines how candidates' responses are evaluated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates must understand this scheme to avoid unnecessary negative marks.

The  following is how the RRB Group D marking works:

  • +1 mark is awarded for every correct answer

  • 1/3 mark is deducted for each wrong answer

  • No marks are deducted for unattempted questions

This means accuracy plays a crucial role in maximizing your score in the CBT.

RRB Group D Qualifying Marks 2025

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks based on their category to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Meeting these marks is essential, along with scoring above the official cutoff, to progress further.

The following are the category-wise qualifying marks for RRB Group D:

Category

Qualifying Marks (%)

General (UR)

40%

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

40%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

30%

Scheduled Caste (SC)

30%

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

30%

Note: PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates receive a 2% relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

