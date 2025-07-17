RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025: Check Section-Wise Pattern, Duration, and Marking Scheme

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025: The RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the full recruitment process for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. The selection process is divided into five stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Examination, and Final Shortlisting (Empanelment). Candidates must understand RRB Group D Exam Pattern to get clarity on the number of questions, total marks, sectional topics, and marking scheme. Candidates who clear the CBT are invited for the PET/PST round. Candidates passing the physical test then move on to the document verification and medical tests. The CBT scores are calculated using percentile-based normalization. This means a candidate's raw marks are converted into normalized scores based on a common reference shift using a standard interpolation formula. This process ensures fairness in scoring and also helps in setting cut-off marks and giving additional weightage to CCAA candidates.

The RRB Group D syllabus 2025 is designed in line with the exam pattern. Candidates must also meet the qualifying marks criteria in the CBT to move forward. This exam is conducted to fill 1,03,769 vacancies for various Level 1 posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, and Assistant Pointsman. We provide a detailed stage-wise breakdown of the RRB Group D recruitment process below. RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 As per the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first and only written stage of the selection process. It consists of four key sections: General Science

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness and Current Affairs The CBT carries a total of 100 marks, and each section contributes to the overall score. Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks in the CBT will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates who clear the PET are invited for the document verification round. The final selection is based on the candidate’s CBT performance, provided they clear the PET. RRBs had introduced a second stage CBT (CBT 2), but it was later scrapped after criticism from student communities. The RRB Group D exam now includes only a single-stage CBT. This makes the recruitment process more straightforward and student-friendly. RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first stage of the selection process. It is designed to test candidates across four core subjects. The CBT is a multiple-choice test consisting of 100 questions in total. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes, while PwBD candidates with a scribe are given 120 minutes to complete the test. Check the section-wise breakup of the RRB Group D CBT exam pattern in the table below:

Section Number of Questions General Science 25 Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Each question carries one mark, and there is negative marking of ⅓ mark for every wrong answer. The CBT score plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stage, i.e., the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Also Check, RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2025

RRB Group D Previous Year Cutoff

RRB Group D Previous Year Paper RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for PET Candidates who clear the Computer-Based Test (CBT) are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The number of candidates selected for PET is three times the total number of vacancies. It is mandatory to qualify in the PET to move forward in the selection process. However, it is only qualifying in nature, meaning no marks are awarded for it.

The PET requirements vary for male and female/transgender candidates: Category Task 1: Weight Carrying Task 2: Running Male Candidates Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes 15 seconds in one attempt Female/Transgender Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes 40 seconds in one attempt RRB Group D Document Verification & Final Selection Process The document verification process was updated in 2022. Candidates equal to 1.1 times the total number of vacancies are called for verification based on: Performance in CBT

Qualifying the PET

Merit and preference of posts Candidates were shortlisted at 1.05 times the vacancies (5% more than the notified vacancies).

Selected candidates undergo a medical examination conducted by the Railway Administration after the verification of documents. Final appointments depend on: Medical fitness

Document verification (educational, community, and identity certificates)

Background and character verification RRB Group D Medical Fitness Standards 2025 Candidates must meet specific medical standards based on the post they are selected for. Visual acuity is a critical criterion in this test. Check the prescribed medical standards in the table below: Medical Standard Distant Vision Near Vision & Other Requirements A-2 6/9, 6/9 without glasses (No fogging test) Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses + Must pass color vision, binocular, night, mesopic vision tests A-3 6/9, 6/9 with/without glasses (Lens power ≤ 2D) Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses + Same tests as above B-1 6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (Lens power ≤ 4D) Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses + Color, binocular, night, mesopic vision tests B-2 6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (Lens power ≤ 4D) Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses + Must pass binocular vision test C-1 6/12, 6/18 with/without glasses Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses for close work or reading C-2 6/12, NIL with/without glasses Sn. 0.6 combined with/without glasses where reading/close work is required

RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2025 The marking scheme for RRB Group D 2025 is set by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). It determines how candidates' responses are evaluated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates must understand this scheme to avoid unnecessary negative marks. The following is how the RRB Group D marking works: +1 mark is awarded for every correct answer

1/3 mark is deducted for each wrong answer

No marks are deducted for unattempted questions This means accuracy plays a crucial role in maximizing your score in the CBT. RRB Group D Qualifying Marks 2025 Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks based on their category to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Meeting these marks is essential, along with scoring above the official cutoff, to progress further.