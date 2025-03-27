MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics & PDF Download

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 16:50 IST

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: The RRB has released the detailed syllabus for the CBT examination of Group D posts. The subjects that will be evaluated in the examination are general science, general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence. Continue reading the article to know more details about the syllabus and exam pattern and also download the PDF.

RRB Group D syllabus 2025
RRB Group D syllabus 2025

Key Points

  • Covers mathematics, general intelligence, general awareness, and general science.
  • Exam includes CBT, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical examination.
  • 100 questions for 100 marks in 90 minutes with 1/3 negative marking.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: The RRB Group D syllabus is an important resource for candidates preparing for the upcoming Indian Railway Level -1 post-exam. The RRB Group syllabus covers subjects like arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and general science. The article below provides a detailed breakdown of the RRB Group D syllabus, which also includes subject-wise topics, an exam pattern and preparation tips. Candidates will also be able to download the RRB Group Syllabus PDF from the direct link provided below.

The important topics that can be asked  from the RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 are percentage, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, number series, Indian history, geography, polity, and the basics of physics, chemistry and biology. The article provides a detailed breakdown of the RRB Group D syllabus, including subject-wise topics, exam pattern, preparation tips, and a direct link to download the RRB Group D Syllabus PDF.

The candidates in the Indian Railways will be recruited for posts such as track maintainer Grade IV, pointsman, assistant locomotive shed, assistant operations, and assistant TL & AC. The RRB Group D exam pattern will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, in which 100 questions will be asked from different subjects.

Also Check,

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 Overview

The RRB Group D syllabus consists of subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. The RRB Group D examination will be conducted in a single-phase CBT, physical efficiency test, document verification and medical examination. Check the table below for an overview of the RRB Group D syllabus.

RRB Group D Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details

Particulars

Details

Name of the Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Level

National

Subjects

Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Negative Marking

1/3 for each wrong answer

Exam Category

Level -1

Stages of Exam/Selection Process

CBT

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification/Medical Exam

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

Candidates must also download the RRB Group D syllabus pdf to learn about the important topics that are covered in the examination. Below we have provided the pdf download link of the syllabus released by Indian Railways. Click on the direct link below to download the latest Group D syllabus PDF.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF

PDF Download

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Details

The RRB Group D syllabus 2025 consists of subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. The important topics for the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 are percentages, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, problems on ages, syllogism, Indian history and polity, geography, national and international current events, etc. Check the table below for RRB Group D subject-wise syllabus

Name of Subjects

Important Topics

Mathematics

Fractions

Mensuration

Number System

Speed, Time and Distance

LCM and HCF

Geometry

Time and Work

Decimals

Elementary Algebra

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Trigonometry

Elementary statistics

Ratio and Proportions

Percentage

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Jumbling

Data Sufficiency

Decision Making

Analogies

Similarities and Differences

Coding and Decoding

Analytical

Statement- Conclusion

Relationships

Syllogism

Statement: Courses of Action

Puzzle

Reasoning

Mathematical Operations

Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series

Venn Diagrams

General Awareness

UN and Other important World Organisations

Transport Systems in India

Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

Monuments and Places of India

Indian Economy

Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India

Flagship Government Programmes

General Scientific and Technological

History of India and Freedom Struggle

Famous Personalities of India and World

Current Events of National and International Importance

Art and Culture of India

Environmental Issues Concerning India and World

Indian Literature

Common Abbreviations

Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India

Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World

Games and Sports

General Science

Motion and its laws

Work, Energy, and Power

Gravitation

Heat and Temperature

Sound

Light - Reflection and Refraction

Electricity and Magnetism

Units and Measurements

Simple Machines

Matter and its Properties

Atomic Structure

Chemical Reactions and Equations

Acids, Bases, and Salts

Metals and Non-metals

Carbon and its Compounds

Periodic Table and Periodicity

Environmental Chemistry

Everyday Chemistry (soaps, detergents, etc.)

Human Anatomy and Physiology

Diseases and Their Causes

Nutrition in Plants and Animals

Cell Structure and Functions

Reproduction in Plants and Animals

Ecosystem and Food Chain

Plant and Animal Kingdoms

Genetics and Evolution

Biotechnology and Its Applications

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT

Candidates must be familiar with the RRB Group D exam pattern 2025 to get an idea of the question format, number of sections, and other exam requirements. Check the weightage of the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 shared below

  • The CBT exam comprises objective-type questions
  • A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks and the total duration allowed will be 90 minutes. 
  • 1/3 will deducted as a penality for marking wrong options

Exam Duration (Minutes)

General Science

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Total Questions

90

25

25

30

20

100

RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

 The candidates who will clear the CBT will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Three times the number of candidates in the total notified vacancies will be called for PET. It is mandatory for candidates to clear the PET and marks obtained in this test will not be counted while preparing the final merit list. Check the table below for criteria of RRB Group D PET criteria for male and female candidates

Criteria Male Candidates

Female Candidates
Weight Lifting Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down.

Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down.
Running Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

RRB Group D Selection Procedure 2025

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in CBT, physical efficiency tests, document verification and medical examination. Check the details below 

(i) Computer Based Tests (CBT)

(ii) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

(iii) Document Verification (DV) and

(iv) Medical Examination (ME) 

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Important Topics

Candidates familiarity with the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 and important topics helps candidates in preparation and also boosts their confidence level and chances of scoring high in the actual examination. Check the list below for RRB Group D important topics

  • Ratio and Proportions
  • Games and Sports
  • Current Events of National and International Importance
  • Mathematical Operations
  • Number System
  • Mensuration
  • Art and Culture of India
  • Similarities and Differences
  • Coding and Decoding
  • LCM and HCF
  • Percentage

RRB Group D Preparation Tips 2025

To crack the RRB D examination of Indian Railways, candidates need to have a systematic approach and go through the detailed syllabus of RRB Group D. Check the list below of RRB Group D preparation Tips

  • Carefully go through the syllabus and identify important topics to make a detailed study plan and allocate time accordingly. 
  • Since the CBT examination is time-bound, it is advisable to practice questions in a time-based environment.
  • Daily read current affairs to stay updated with national and international events. 
  • In order for candidates to remember what they have already learned, revision is important. 
  • Every week, set aside some time to go over whatever you have already studied.

How to Cover RRB Group D Syllabus 2025?

The RRB Group D  exam is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Many aspirants apply for these Railway Group D positions every year, but only a few are placed on the merit list. Hence, candidates must follow the latest RRB Group D syllabus to prepare only the important chapters and topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the RRB Group DCBT 2025 exam with flying colours

Familiarise yourself with the latest RRB Group D syllabus and exam pattern to focus on the most important topics, which include subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence & reasoning.

Select Quality Study Materials: Choose RRB Group D books of high quality and resources to learn the fundamentals for all the basic topics and advanced chapters.

Regulary practice RRB Group D mock tests and solve previous years' question papers. This will help candidates understand the type of questions asked, the difficulty level of the exam, and identify their weak areas.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in RRB Group D exam 2025?
    +
    Yes, there will be negative marking in RRB Group D 2025 exam. 1/3 marks will be deducted for marking wrong answers.
  • How many are there in RRB Group D Selection Procedure?
    +
    The RRB Group selection procedure consists of stages such as computer based test, physical efficiency test, document verification and medical examination
  • What is RRB Group D Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 consists of subjects such as General Science, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics and General Awareness.
