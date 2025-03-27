RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics & PDF Download

Key Points Covers mathematics, general intelligence, general awareness, and general science.

Exam includes CBT, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical examination.

100 questions for 100 marks in 90 minutes with 1/3 negative marking.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: The RRB Group D syllabus is an important resource for candidates preparing for the upcoming Indian Railway Level -1 post-exam. The RRB Group syllabus covers subjects like arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and general science. The article below provides a detailed breakdown of the RRB Group D syllabus, which also includes subject-wise topics, an exam pattern and preparation tips. Candidates will also be able to download the RRB Group Syllabus PDF from the direct link provided below. The important topics that can be asked from the RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 are percentage, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, number series, Indian history, geography, polity, and the basics of physics, chemistry and biology. The article provides a detailed breakdown of the RRB Group D syllabus, including subject-wise topics, exam pattern, preparation tips, and a direct link to download the RRB Group D Syllabus PDF.

RRB Group D Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details Particulars Details Name of the Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Level National Subjects Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) Exam Duration 90 minutes Negative Marking 1/3 for each wrong answer Exam Category Level -1 Stages of Exam/Selection Process CBT Physical Efficiency Test Document Verification/Medical Exam RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Candidates must also download the RRB Group D syllabus pdf to learn about the important topics that are covered in the examination. Below we have provided the pdf download link of the syllabus released by Indian Railways. Click on the direct link below to download the latest Group D syllabus PDF.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF PDF Download RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Details The RRB Group D syllabus 2025 consists of subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. The important topics for the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 are percentages, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, problems on ages, syllogism, Indian history and polity, geography, national and international current events, etc. Check the table below for RRB Group D subject-wise syllabus Name of Subjects Important Topics Mathematics Fractions Mensuration Number System Speed, Time and Distance LCM and HCF Geometry Time and Work Decimals Elementary Algebra Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Trigonometry Elementary statistics Ratio and Proportions Percentage General Intelligence and Reasoning Jumbling Data Sufficiency Decision Making Analogies Similarities and Differences Coding and Decoding Analytical Statement- Conclusion Relationships Syllogism Statement: Courses of Action Puzzle Reasoning Mathematical Operations Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series Venn Diagrams General Awareness UN and Other important World Organisations Transport Systems in India Basics of Computers and Computer Applications Monuments and Places of India Indian Economy Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India Flagship Government Programmes General Scientific and Technological History of India and Freedom Struggle Famous Personalities of India and World Current Events of National and International Importance Art and Culture of India Environmental Issues Concerning India and World Indian Literature Common Abbreviations Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World Games and Sports General Science Motion and its laws Work, Energy, and Power Gravitation Heat and Temperature Sound Light - Reflection and Refraction Electricity and Magnetism Units and Measurements Simple Machines Matter and its Properties Atomic Structure Chemical Reactions and Equations Acids, Bases, and Salts Metals and Non-metals Carbon and its Compounds Periodic Table and Periodicity Environmental Chemistry Everyday Chemistry (soaps, detergents, etc.) Human Anatomy and Physiology Diseases and Their Causes Nutrition in Plants and Animals Cell Structure and Functions Reproduction in Plants and Animals Ecosystem and Food Chain Plant and Animal Kingdoms Genetics and Evolution Biotechnology and Its Applications

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT Candidates must be familiar with the RRB Group D exam pattern 2025 to get an idea of the question format, number of sections, and other exam requirements. Check the weightage of the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 shared below The CBT exam comprises objective-type questions

A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks and the total duration allowed will be 90 minutes.

1/3 will deducted as a penality for marking wrong options Exam Duration (Minutes) General Science Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning General Awareness and Current Affairs Total Questions 90 25 25 30 20 100 RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The candidates who will clear the CBT will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Three times the number of candidates in the total notified vacancies will be called for PET. It is mandatory for candidates to clear the PET and marks obtained in this test will not be counted while preparing the final merit list. Check the table below for criteria of RRB Group D PET criteria for male and female candidates

Criteria Male Candidates Female Candidates Weight Lifting Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down. Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down. Running Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance. RRB Group D Selection Procedure 2025 The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in CBT, physical efficiency tests, document verification and medical examination. Check the details below (i) Computer Based Tests (CBT) (ii) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (iii) Document Verification (DV) and (iv) Medical Examination (ME) RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Important Topics Candidates familiarity with the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 and important topics helps candidates in preparation and also boosts their confidence level and chances of scoring high in the actual examination. Check the list below for RRB Group D important topics

Ratio and Proportions

Games and Sports

Current Events of National and International Importance

Mathematical Operations

Number System

Mensuration

Art and Culture of India

Similarities and Differences

Coding and Decoding

LCM and HCF

Percentage RRB Group D Preparation Tips 2025 To crack the RRB D examination of Indian Railways, candidates need to have a systematic approach and go through the detailed syllabus of RRB Group D. Check the list below of RRB Group D preparation Tips Carefully go through the syllabus and identify important topics to make a detailed study plan and allocate time accordingly.

Since the CBT examination is time-bound, it is advisable to practice questions in a time-based environment.

Daily read current affairs to stay updated with national and international events.

In order for candidates to remember what they have already learned, revision is important.

Every week, set aside some time to go over whatever you have already studied.

How to Cover RRB Group D Syllabus 2025? The RRB Group D exam is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Many aspirants apply for these Railway Group D positions every year, but only a few are placed on the merit list. Hence, candidates must follow the latest RRB Group D syllabus to prepare only the important chapters and topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the RRB Group DCBT 2025 exam with flying colours Familiarise yourself with the latest RRB Group D syllabus and exam pattern to focus on the most important topics, which include subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence & reasoning. Select Quality Study Materials: Choose RRB Group D books of high quality and resources to learn the fundamentals for all the basic topics and advanced chapters.