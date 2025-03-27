RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics & PDF Download

Key Points
- Covers mathematics, general intelligence, general awareness, and general science.
- Exam includes CBT, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical examination.
- 100 questions for 100 marks in 90 minutes with 1/3 negative marking.
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: The RRB Group D syllabus is an important resource for candidates preparing for the upcoming Indian Railway Level -1 post-exam. The RRB Group syllabus covers subjects like arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and general science. The article below provides a detailed breakdown of the RRB Group D syllabus, which also includes subject-wise topics, an exam pattern and preparation tips. Candidates will also be able to download the RRB Group Syllabus PDF from the direct link provided below.
The important topics that can be asked from the RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 are percentage, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, number series, Indian history, geography, polity, and the basics of physics, chemistry and biology. The article provides a detailed breakdown of the RRB Group D syllabus, including subject-wise topics, exam pattern, preparation tips, and a direct link to download the RRB Group D Syllabus PDF.
The candidates in the Indian Railways will be recruited for posts such as track maintainer Grade IV, pointsman, assistant locomotive shed, assistant operations, and assistant TL & AC. The RRB Group D exam pattern will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, in which 100 questions will be asked from different subjects.
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 Overview
The RRB Group D syllabus consists of subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. The RRB Group D examination will be conducted in a single-phase CBT, physical efficiency test, document verification and medical examination. Check the table below for an overview of the RRB Group D syllabus.
|
RRB Group D Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of the Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 for each wrong answer
|
Exam Category
|
Level -1
|
Stages of Exam/Selection Process
|
CBT
Physical Efficiency Test
Document Verification/Medical Exam
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
Candidates must also download the RRB Group D syllabus pdf to learn about the important topics that are covered in the examination. Below we have provided the pdf download link of the syllabus released by Indian Railways. Click on the direct link below to download the latest Group D syllabus PDF.
|
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Details
The RRB Group D syllabus 2025 consists of subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. The important topics for the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 are percentages, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, problems on ages, syllogism, Indian history and polity, geography, national and international current events, etc. Check the table below for RRB Group D subject-wise syllabus
|
Name of Subjects
|
Important Topics
|
Mathematics
|
Fractions
Mensuration
Number System
Speed, Time and Distance
LCM and HCF
Geometry
Time and Work
Decimals
Elementary Algebra
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Trigonometry
Elementary statistics
Ratio and Proportions
Percentage
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Jumbling
Data Sufficiency
Decision Making
Analogies
Similarities and Differences
Coding and Decoding
Analytical
Statement- Conclusion
Relationships
Syllogism
Statement: Courses of Action
Puzzle
Reasoning
Mathematical Operations
Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series
Venn Diagrams
|
General Awareness
|
UN and Other important World Organisations
Transport Systems in India
Basics of Computers and Computer Applications
Monuments and Places of India
Indian Economy
Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system
Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India
Flagship Government Programmes
General Scientific and Technological
History of India and Freedom Struggle
Famous Personalities of India and World
Current Events of National and International Importance
Art and Culture of India
Environmental Issues Concerning India and World
Indian Literature
Common Abbreviations
Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India
Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World
Games and Sports
|
General Science
|
Motion and its laws
Work, Energy, and Power
Gravitation
Heat and Temperature
Sound
Light - Reflection and Refraction
Electricity and Magnetism
Units and Measurements
Simple Machines
Matter and its Properties
Atomic Structure
Chemical Reactions and Equations
Acids, Bases, and Salts
Metals and Non-metals
Carbon and its Compounds
Periodic Table and Periodicity
Environmental Chemistry
Everyday Chemistry (soaps, detergents, etc.)
Human Anatomy and Physiology
Diseases and Their Causes
Nutrition in Plants and Animals
Cell Structure and Functions
Reproduction in Plants and Animals
Ecosystem and Food Chain
Plant and Animal Kingdoms
Genetics and Evolution
Biotechnology and Its Applications
RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT
Candidates must be familiar with the RRB Group D exam pattern 2025 to get an idea of the question format, number of sections, and other exam requirements. Check the weightage of the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 shared below
- The CBT exam comprises objective-type questions
- A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks and the total duration allowed will be 90 minutes.
- 1/3 will deducted as a penality for marking wrong options
|
Exam Duration (Minutes)
|
General Science
|
Mathematics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
General Awareness and Current Affairs
|
Total Questions
|
90
|
25
|
25
|
30
|
20
|
100
RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The candidates who will clear the CBT will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Three times the number of candidates in the total notified vacancies will be called for PET. It is mandatory for candidates to clear the PET and marks obtained in this test will not be counted while preparing the final merit list. Check the table below for criteria of RRB Group D PET criteria for male and female candidates
|Criteria
|Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|Weight Lifting
|Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down.
|
Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down.
|Running
|Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.
|
Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.
RRB Group D Selection Procedure 2025
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in CBT, physical efficiency tests, document verification and medical examination. Check the details below
(i) Computer Based Tests (CBT)
(ii) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
(iii) Document Verification (DV) and
(iv) Medical Examination (ME)
RRB Group D Syllabus 2025: Important Topics
Candidates familiarity with the RRB Group D syllabus 2025 and important topics helps candidates in preparation and also boosts their confidence level and chances of scoring high in the actual examination. Check the list below for RRB Group D important topics
- Ratio and Proportions
- Games and Sports
- Current Events of National and International Importance
- Mathematical Operations
- Number System
- Mensuration
- Art and Culture of India
- Similarities and Differences
- Coding and Decoding
- LCM and HCF
- Percentage
RRB Group D Preparation Tips 2025
To crack the RRB D examination of Indian Railways, candidates need to have a systematic approach and go through the detailed syllabus of RRB Group D. Check the list below of RRB Group D preparation Tips
- Carefully go through the syllabus and identify important topics to make a detailed study plan and allocate time accordingly.
- Since the CBT examination is time-bound, it is advisable to practice questions in a time-based environment.
- Daily read current affairs to stay updated with national and international events.
- In order for candidates to remember what they have already learned, revision is important.
- Every week, set aside some time to go over whatever you have already studied.
How to Cover RRB Group D Syllabus 2025?
The RRB Group D exam is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Many aspirants apply for these Railway Group D positions every year, but only a few are placed on the merit list. Hence, candidates must follow the latest RRB Group D syllabus to prepare only the important chapters and topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the RRB Group DCBT 2025 exam with flying colours
Familiarise yourself with the latest RRB Group D syllabus and exam pattern to focus on the most important topics, which include subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence & reasoning.
Select Quality Study Materials: Choose RRB Group D books of high quality and resources to learn the fundamentals for all the basic topics and advanced chapters.
Regulary practice RRB Group D mock tests and solve previous years' question papers. This will help candidates understand the type of questions asked, the difficulty level of the exam, and identify their weak areas.
