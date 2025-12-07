UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Science and Sanskrit Paper Set Wise

UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has successfully conducted the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit today, on 07th December 2025 across the state. The written exam for teaching positions was conducted in two shifts. The first shift, which is for the science paper, will begin at 09:00 am.The second shift, which was for the sanskrit paper wasconducted in the afternoon shift from 03:00 pm to 05:00pm. Those preparing for the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
The UP LT Grade exam will be conducted in multiple choice questions (MCQs) consisting of a total 150 questions. As per the exam pattern released, questions are based on the subjects including the General Studies section. Apart from these, candidates should be aware that questions are to be asked also based on the concerned subjects for which they have applied.
UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 PDF
The UPPSC is conducting the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit in two shifts for General Studies and Subjects-specific Paper. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.
- UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 Paper Set
- UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 Question Download Link
- UP LT Grade Teacher SET A Question Paper
- Download A Question Paper
- UP LT Grade Teacher SET B Question Paper
- Download B Question Paper
- UP LT Grade Teacher SET C Question Paper
- to be available
- UP LT Grade Teacher SET D Question Paper
- Download D Question Paper
UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 : Selection Process
The selection for LT Grade Teacher will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Preliminary and Mains. The selection process consists of three stages-
- Preliminary Examination
- Mains Examination
UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025
Those who are looking for an answer key for the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 PDF?
The prelims exam for the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit exam conducted by the UPPSC was conducted on December 07, 2025. As per the earlier trends, the commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC): uppsc.up.nic.in)
- Click on the "Examinations" tab.
- Select " "Candidate's Corner" " from the "Question Papers" drop-down menu.
- Select " Exam".
- Select the UP LT Grade Teacher Papers with concerned subjects.
- Click on the paper you want to download the subjects
- The question paper will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the question paper.
