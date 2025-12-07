UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Science and Sanskrit Paper Set Wise

UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has successfully conducted the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit today, on 07th December 2025 across the state. The written exam for teaching positions was conducted in two shifts. The first shift, which is for the science paper, will begin at 09:00 am.The second shift, which was for the sanskrit paper wasconducted in the afternoon shift from 03:00 pm to 05:00pm. Those preparing for the UP LT Grade exam for Science and Sanskrit can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The UP LT Grade exam will be conducted in multiple choice questions (MCQs) consisting of a total 150 questions. As per the exam pattern released, questions are based on the subjects including the General Studies section. Apart from these, candidates should be aware that questions are to be asked also based on the concerned subjects for which they have applied.