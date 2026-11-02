SC Questions NBEMS Over "Limited Disclosure" of NEET-PG Answer Keys, Seeks Detailed Explanation

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The Supreme Court of India has directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to submit a detailed explanation justifying its policy of limited disclosure regarding the answer keys and question papers for the NEET-PG examination. During the hearing, a bench of the apex court has expressed dissatisfaction with the testing of the board’s current position, questioning why postgraduate medical entrance tests should follow disclosure standards different from other major national competitive exams. Apex Court Bench Questions Policy, ‘What Happens to Transparency?’ Questioning the board’s reluctance to release comprehensive answer sheets, the bench raised questions on transparency and has also asked NBEMS to give a detailed explanation of what it is doing. The bench also stated that they are not fully satisfied and that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will have to explain to the Supreme Court where exactly they stand on a different footing from any other examination.

Counsel representing the NBEMS argued that the board maintains a curated, limited pool of high-standard medical questions which are prepared by specialists nationwide. The board has also contended that this repository functions as a “national asset” without standard individual copyrights, arguing that disclosing full question papers and answer keys year after year would deplete the question bank within five to six years and compromise exam integrity, as per media sources. Candidates Demand Full Disclosure on the NEET PG Answer Keys Lawyers representing the doctor bodies and the candidate petitioners countered NBEMS’s justification on public availability and evaluation scrutiny. Counsel pointed out that the memory-based compilation books and past question sets are already traded openly across commercial platforms, undermining the claims of strict confidentiality.

Petitioners have also argued that releasing only numerical evaluation scores without the mapped question text and corresponding options denies examinees the opportunity to check for clerical mistakes, flag ambiguous keys, or seek fair redress.