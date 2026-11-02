BSEB Sent-Up Exam 2027 Time Table Out: Class 12 Exams From Nov 19, Class 10 From Nov 23; Complete Schedule Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the timetable for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) sent-up examinations 2027. The Intermediate exams will begin on November 19, while the Matric exams will start on November 23. The examinations will be held in two shifts. Students can check the subject-wise schedule for both classes below. BSEB Class 10 Sent-Up Exam Timetable 2027 The Class 10 Matric sent-up examinations will begin on November 23 and conclude on November 27, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts. Date First Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) Second Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm) November 23 (Monday) Mother Tongue Second Indian Language November 25 (Wednesday) Science and Music (for eligible candidates) Social Science November 26 (Thursday) Mathematics and Home Science (for eligible candidates) English (General) November 27 (Friday) Elective Subjects Vocational Trade Subjects

Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Sent-Up Exam Time Table 2027 Download Link BSEB Class 12 Sent-Up Exam Timetable 2027 The Class 12 Intermediate sent-up examinations will be conducted from November 19 to 28, 2026. The exams will cover Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational subjects. On November 19, the first shift will include Physics, Psychology and Entrepreneurship, while Chemistry, Political Science and Accountancy will be held in the second shift.

On November 20, Mathematics will be conducted in the first shift, followed by Biology, Business Studies and Geography in the second shift.

On November 21, English will be held in the first shift and mother tongue subjects, including Hindi, Urdu, Maithili and Sanskrit, in the second shift.

Examinations for elective subjects, Economics, Sociology, History, Music and Home Science will be conducted from November 23 to November 28.

Bihar Board Class 12 Sent-Up Time Table Download Link What Are Bihar Board Sent-Up Exams? The Bihar Board sent-up examinations are conducted before the annual board examinations to assess students’ preparation. These exams help students understand the examination pattern and identify areas that need improvement before the final board exams. Students who pass the sent-up examinations are eligible to appear for the BSEB annual examinations. Students who fail or remain absent may not be allowed to appear for the final board exams. Who Can Appear for the Sent-Up Exams? The sent-up examinations are meant for students registered for the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations 2027. Regular, independent and qualifying category students who are registered for the annual examinations can appear for the sent-up tests. Students must also meet the attendance requirements prescribed by the board.