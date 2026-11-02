TS Intermediate Time Table 2027: TGBIE to Announce 1st and 2nd Year Exam Dates Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is preparing to release the official timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027 for both the 1st year, that is Class 11 and 2nd year, that is Class 12 students. Once the exam timetable is official published, students who are enrolled in the General and Vocational streams like the Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities, will be able to access and download the detailed exam datesheet PDF from the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in or tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Following the annual academic calendar pattern, the board conducts practical exams around late January and early February, with annual theory board exams taking place between the last week of February and mid-March 2027.

TS Intermediate Exam 2026 Key highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the TS Intermediate Exam timbe table for 2027:-