TS Intermediate Time Table 2027: TGBIE to Announce 1st and 2nd Year Exam Dates Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to release the TS Intermediate Time Table 2027 for the 1st and 2nd year exams soon. Check the latest updates in the article below.
Key Points
- TGBIE is preparing to release the IPE March 2027 timetable for 1st and 2nd year students.
- Practical exams are expected to be conducted in late January or early February 2027,
- Timetable will be on tgbie.cgg.gov.in, theory papers 9 AM-12 PM on alternate days.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is preparing to release the official timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027 for both the 1st year, that is Class 11 and 2nd year, that is Class 12 students. Once the exam timetable is official published, students who are enrolled in the General and Vocational streams like the Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities, will be able to access and download the detailed exam datesheet PDF from the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in or tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Following the annual academic calendar pattern, the board conducts practical exams around late January and early February, with annual theory board exams taking place between the last week of February and mid-March 2027.
TS Intermediate Exam 2026 Key highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the TS Intermediate Exam timbe table for 2027:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE)
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Exam Cycle
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Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2027
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Classes Covered
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1st Year (Junior Inter/ Class 11) and 2nd Year (Seniro Inter/Class 12)
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Course Streams
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General (MPC, BiPC, MEC, CEC, HEC) and Vocational Streams
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Timetable Release Date
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Expected Shortly
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Official Website
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tgbie.cgg.gov.in or tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
TS Intermediate Expected Exam Timings and Structure 2026
Compared to the previous year TS Intermediate exam timetable, the TGBIE conducts the theory paper in a single morning shift, most probably from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon for three hours.
- Session Timinigs:- 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
- Entry Timings:- Entry into the exam hall is strictly regulated. Candidates are typically permitted to enter the exam centre only up to 9:05 AM. Any candidate who arrives late, beyond the 5 minute grace window will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
- Alternating Pattern:- Exams for the 1st year students and 2nd year students are held on alternate days to streamline the center logistics and prevent the scheduling overalps across common subjects.
Also check, UPTET 2026: Allahabad High Court Orders UPESSC to Drop Two Disputed Questions, Issue Revised Results
How to Download the TS Inter Time Table 2026 PDF from Official Website?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to download the TS Inter Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website once released:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
- On the homepage, look for the News and Announcements or Latest Circulars tab.
- Click on the TGBIE Time Table for the IPE March 2027 (General and Vocational).
- Check the complete subject-wise schedule for the 1st and 2nd year examination will open in a PDF format.
- Save the official document and take a printout to plan your day-to-day study and revision calendar.
Also check, NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Registration Deadline Till November 5, Direct Link to Apply
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.