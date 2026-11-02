Bengaluru to Chennai in 73 Minutes: Southern Bullet Train Corridor Approved, Check Route, Speed and Travel Time

Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train corridor is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to around 73 minutes. The project is part of the proposed Southern Bullet Train Corridor, which is planned to connect major cities in southern India. Keep reading to know in detail.

The proposed bullet train could cover the Bengaluru-Chennai journey in approximately 73 minutes. This would be considerably shorter than the journey by existing trains.

Mode of Transport Approximate Travel Time Proposed Bengaluru–Chennai bullet train 73 minutes Existing fastest train service cited in the report Around 4 hours 25 minutes Shatabdi Express Around 4 hours 45 minutes Double Decker Express Around 5 hours 45 minutes to 6 hours 15 minutes Other conventional express services Varies by train

Top 5 Fastest Vande Bharat Express Trains in India

Vande Bharat Express trains are among India’s semi-high-speed train services. However, their average speeds are much lower than the proposed operating speed of the Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train.