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Bengaluru to Chennai in 73 Minutes: Southern Bullet Train Corridor Approved, Check Route, Speed and Travel Time

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 16:28 IST

The proposed Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train corridor could reduce travel time to 73 minutes. Check its proposed route, speed, stations and how it compares with Vande Bharat trains.

Bengaluru to Chennai in 73 Minutes: Southern Bullet Train Corridor Approved, Check Route, Speed and Travel Time
Bengaluru to Chennai in 73 Minutes: Southern Bullet Train Corridor Approved, Check Route, Speed and Travel Time

Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train corridor is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to around 73 minutes. The project is part of the proposed Southern Bullet Train Corridor, which is planned to connect major cities in southern India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Bengaluru-Chennai Bullet Train

Particulars Details
Proposed route Bengaluru to Chennai
Expected travel time Around 73 minutes
Project Southern Bullet Train Corridor
Maximum design speed reported 350 kmph
Expected operating speed reported Up to 320 kmph
Proposed corridor distance Around 306 km, as reported in earlier route planning
Project status Proposed and under planning
Commercial service Not operational
Ticket fare Not announced

How Much Time Will the Bullet Train Take From Bengaluru to Chennai?

The proposed bullet train could cover the Bengaluru-Chennai journey in approximately 73 minutes. This would be considerably shorter than the journey by existing trains.

Mode of Transport Approximate Travel Time
Proposed Bengaluru–Chennai bullet train 73 minutes
Existing fastest train service cited in the report Around 4 hours 25 minutes
Shatabdi Express Around 4 hours 45 minutes
Double Decker Express Around 5 hours 45 minutes to 6 hours 15 minutes
Other conventional express services Varies by train

Top 5 Fastest Vande Bharat Express Trains in India

Vande Bharat Express trains are among India’s semi-high-speed train services. However, their average speeds are much lower than the proposed operating speed of the Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train.

Rank Vande Bharat Express Route Reported Average Speed
1 New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat (New Delhi–Varanasi) Around 95–96 kmph
2 Rani Kamlapati–Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat (Bhopal–Delhi) Around 92–96 kmph
3 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat (Mumbai–Ahmedabad) Around 89 kmph
4 Coimbatore–MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat (Coimbatore–Chennai) Around 85–90 kmph
5 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam) Around 82–84 kmph

Bullet Train vs Vande Bharat Express: Speed Comparison

Feature Proposed Bengaluru–Chennai Bullet Train Vande Bharat Express
Category High-speed rail Semi-high-speed rail
Maximum speed reported Design speed of 350 kmph Designed for 180 kmph
Reported operating speed Up to 320 kmph Up to 160 kmph, depending on the route
Average journey speed Not available yet Varies by route
Infrastructure Dedicated high-speed corridor proposed Runs on the existing railway network
Current status Proposed project Operational services

Top 10 Vande Bharat Express Trains in India by Average Speed

Several Vande Bharat Express services operate at different average speeds depending on their routes, stoppages and track conditions. The New Delhi-Varanasi service is among the fastest, with a reported average speed of around 95 kmph.

No. Vande Bharat Express Route Approximate Average Speed
1 New Delhi–Varanasi New Delhi–Varanasi 95 kmph
2 Rani Kamlapati–Hazrat Nizamuddin Bhopal–Delhi 92 kmph
3 Chennai–Coimbatore Chennai–Coimbatore 83 kmph
4 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad 82 kmph
5 New Delhi–SMVD Katra Delhi–Katra 81 kmph
6 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Mumbai–Gandhinagar 81 kmph
7 Secunderabad–Tirupati Hyderabad–Tirupati 79 kmph
8 Chennai–Mysuru Chennai–Mysuru 76 kmph
9 Bilaspur–Nagpur Bilaspur–Nagpur 75 kmph
10 Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Howrah–New Jalpaiguri 75 kmph

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 16:28 IST
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