Bengaluru to Chennai in 73 Minutes: Southern Bullet Train Corridor Approved, Check Route, Speed and Travel Time
The proposed Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train corridor could reduce travel time to 73 minutes. Check its proposed route, speed, stations and how it compares with Vande Bharat trains.
Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train corridor is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to around 73 minutes. The project is part of the proposed Southern Bullet Train Corridor, which is planned to connect major cities in southern India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Bengaluru-Chennai Bullet Train
|Particulars
|Details
|Proposed route
|Bengaluru to Chennai
|Expected travel time
|Around 73 minutes
|Project
|Southern Bullet Train Corridor
|Maximum design speed reported
|350 kmph
|Expected operating speed reported
|Up to 320 kmph
|Proposed corridor distance
|Around 306 km, as reported in earlier route planning
|Project status
|Proposed and under planning
|Commercial service
|Not operational
|Ticket fare
|Not announced
How Much Time Will the Bullet Train Take From Bengaluru to Chennai?
The proposed bullet train could cover the Bengaluru-Chennai journey in approximately 73 minutes. This would be considerably shorter than the journey by existing trains.
|Mode of Transport
|Approximate Travel Time
|Proposed Bengaluru–Chennai bullet train
|73 minutes
|Existing fastest train service cited in the report
|Around 4 hours 25 minutes
|Shatabdi Express
|Around 4 hours 45 minutes
|Double Decker Express
|Around 5 hours 45 minutes to 6 hours 15 minutes
|Other conventional express services
|Varies by train
Top 5 Fastest Vande Bharat Express Trains in India
Vande Bharat Express trains are among India’s semi-high-speed train services. However, their average speeds are much lower than the proposed operating speed of the Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train.
|Rank
|Vande Bharat Express Route
|Reported Average Speed
|1
|New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat (New Delhi–Varanasi)
|Around 95–96 kmph
|2
|Rani Kamlapati–Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat (Bhopal–Delhi)
|Around 92–96 kmph
|3
|Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat (Mumbai–Ahmedabad)
|Around 89 kmph
|4
|Coimbatore–MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat (Coimbatore–Chennai)
|Around 85–90 kmph
|5
|Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam)
|Around 82–84 kmph
Bullet Train vs Vande Bharat Express: Speed Comparison
|Feature
|Proposed Bengaluru–Chennai Bullet Train
|Vande Bharat Express
|Category
|High-speed rail
|Semi-high-speed rail
|Maximum speed reported
|Design speed of 350 kmph
|Designed for 180 kmph
|Reported operating speed
|Up to 320 kmph
|Up to 160 kmph, depending on the route
|Average journey speed
|Not available yet
|Varies by route
|Infrastructure
|Dedicated high-speed corridor proposed
|Runs on the existing railway network
|Current status
|Proposed project
|Operational services
Top 10 Vande Bharat Express Trains in India by Average Speed
Several Vande Bharat Express services operate at different average speeds depending on their routes, stoppages and track conditions. The New Delhi-Varanasi service is among the fastest, with a reported average speed of around 95 kmph.
|No.
|Vande Bharat Express
|Route
|Approximate Average Speed
|1
|New Delhi–Varanasi
|New Delhi–Varanasi
|95 kmph
|2
|Rani Kamlapati–Hazrat Nizamuddin
|Bhopal–Delhi
|92 kmph
|3
|Chennai–Coimbatore
|Chennai–Coimbatore
|83 kmph
|4
|Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad
|Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad
|82 kmph
|5
|New Delhi–SMVD Katra
|Delhi–Katra
|81 kmph
|6
|Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital
|Mumbai–Gandhinagar
|81 kmph
|7
|Secunderabad–Tirupati
|Hyderabad–Tirupati
|79 kmph
|8
|Chennai–Mysuru
|Chennai–Mysuru
|76 kmph
|9
|Bilaspur–Nagpur
|Bilaspur–Nagpur
|75 kmph
|10
|Howrah–New Jalpaiguri
|Howrah–New Jalpaiguri
|75 kmph
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.