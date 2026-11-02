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Delhi Records Cleanest October Air in 8 Years: Average AQI Drops to 166, Check Year-Wise Data

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 15:54 IST

Delhi recorded an average AQI of 166 in October 2026, the lowest for the month in eight years. Check year-wise AQI data, rainfall impact, PM2.5 levels and pollution trends.

Delhi Records Cleanest October Air in 8 Years: Average AQI Drops to 166, Check Year-Wise Data
Delhi Records Cleanest October Air in 8 Years: Average AQI Drops to 166, Check Year-Wise Data

Delhi recorded its cleanest October air in eight years, with the monthly average Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 166 in October 2026. According to the Union Environment Ministry, this was the lowest average AQI recorded for October since 2018. The improvement came as the capital experienced unusually heavy rainfall during the month. Delhi also recorded 220 days with Good to Moderate air quality between January and October 2026, while the number of days in the Poor to Severe category stood at 84. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi Records Average AQI of 166 in October 2026

According to data released by the Union Environment Ministry on October 31, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 166 in October 2026. This was lower than the monthly averages recorded in the previous eight years. The AQI figures show that October 2026 recorded a lower monthly average than October 2021, the previous best in the comparison, when the average was at 173.

Year Average AQI in October Air Quality Category
2026 166 Moderate
2025 223 Poor
2024 234 Poor
2023 219 Poor
2022 210 Poor
2021 173 Moderate
2020 265 Poor
2019 234 Poor
2018 269 Poor

Delhi AQI Comparison: 2026 Records Improvement Over Previous Years

Delhi’s average AQI of 166 in October 2026 was significantly lower than the 223 recorded in October 2025.

Comparison AQI
October 2026 166
October 2025 223
Difference 57 points lower
October 2024 234
October 2023 219
October 2022 210
October 2021 173

Delhi’s Average AQI Between January and October 2026

The Union Environment Ministry also shared the average AQI for the first ten months of 2026. Delhi’s average AQI for January to October 2026 was 167, compared with 170 during the same period in 2025. The 2020 average was lower at 156.

Year Average AQI (January–October)
2026 167
2025 170
2024 184
2023 172
2022 187
2021 179
2020 156
2019 192
2018 201

Delhi’s PM2.5 and PM10 Levels: What Does the Data Show?

The Ministry also shared particulate matter data for January 1 to October 29, 2026. PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. These particles can travel deep into the lungs. PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less.

Year Average PM2.5 (µg/m³) Average PM10 (µg/m³)
2026 69 171
2025 72 166
2024 83 186
2023 76 174
2022 81 191
2021 82 182
2020 71 147
2019 88 197
2018 93 216

The average PM2.5 concentration in 2026 was lower than in every year in the comparison except 2020. However, the average PM10 concentration was higher than in 2025 and 2020.

Heavy Rainfall Helped Reduce Delhi’s Pollution in October

Unusually heavy rainfall was one of the important factors behind Delhi’s improved air quality in October 2026. On October 30, Safdarjung recorded 61.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. This was the sixth-highest 24-hour October rainfall recorded at the station since 1951. The same day, Delhi’s AQI fell to 60, placing it in the Satisfactory category. This was a sharp decline from 222, recorded on October 29.

Weather and AQI Detail Recorded Figure
Safdarjung rainfall on October 30 (24 hours ending 8:30 am) 61.4 mm
Delhi AQI on October 29 222
Delhi AQI on October 30 60
One-day AQI decline 162 points
Safdarjung maximum temperature on October 30 20.7°C
October rainfall at Safdarjung by October 30 123.3 mm

What Is the Difference Between Good, Satisfactory, Moderate and Poor AQI?

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies air quality into six categories based on the AQI value.

AQI Range Category General Description
0–50 Good Minimal impact
51–100 Satisfactory Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people
101–200 Moderate Breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma, or heart conditions
201–300 Poor Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure
301–400 Very Poor Respiratory illness risk on prolonged exposure
401–500 Severe Health impacts even on healthy people and serious effects on people with existing diseases

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 15:54 IST
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