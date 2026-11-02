CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 417 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, has started the offline application process for 417 Bastar Fighter posts under CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Eligible local residents of Bijapur can apply from November 2 to December 12, 2026. Check all details here.
Key Points
- CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 opens for 417 Bastar Fighter posts.
- Applications open from November 2, 2026, to December 12, 2026 (offline).
- Recruitment is for local Bijapur residents; Class 10 pass required (Class 5 for ST).
CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh has released a recruitment notification for 417 Bastar Fighter posts. The application process started from November 2, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms offline till December 12, 2026. The recruitment is open to local residents of Bijapur district only. In order to apply one must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational, age and physical requirements. Candidates must check the notification PDF once for vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process and instructions to apply.
CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Bijapur Police has issued the official notification on its official website. Candidates can download and check the notification and application form to check the complete recruitment details. The application form must be completed on or before December 12, 2026, before 5 PM. Check the direct link to the CG Police official notice below.
|
CG Police Official Notice 2026 PDF
CG Police Constable Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to CG Police Constable recruitment 2026 in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Chhattisgarh Police
|
Recruiting Authority
|
SP Office, Bijapur
|
Post Name
|
Bastar Fighter
|
Total Vacancies
|
417
|
Application Start Date
|
November 2, 2026
|
Last Date
|
December 12, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Offline
|
Salary
|
Pay Level 4
|
Job Location
|
Bijapur, Chhattisgarh
|
Official Website
|
bijapur.cgpolice.gov.in
CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria as given in the notification. Check some of the details below.
1.Educational Qualification-
-
Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a school situated in Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh.
-
For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe they can apply with a Class 5 qualification.
-
Certain candidates from Naxal affected areas and relief camps are eligible with Class 5 qualification.
2. Age Limit (As of January 1, 2026)
-
The Minimum age is 18 years.
-
The maximum age is 28 years.
-
Age relaxation of up to 5 years is available for SC, ST and OBC candidates.
How to Apply for Bijapur Bastar Constable Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the offline forms-
-
Visit the official website bijapur.cgpolice.gov.in
-
Now download the application form from the official notification.
-
Read the instructions and eligibility conditions once.
-
Fill the personal and educational details.
-
Attach the necessary certificates and documents.
-
Now you have to submit the completed form at various offices in Bijapur, Bhairamgarh, Kutru, Farsegarh, Bhopalpatnam or Awapalli.
-
Alternatively you can send the application by registered post to the SP Office Bijapur.
-
Ensure that the application reaches the office by December 12, 2026 before 5 PM.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.