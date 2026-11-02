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CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 417 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 16:07 IST

The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, has started the offline application process for 417 Bastar Fighter posts under CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Eligible local residents of Bijapur can apply from November 2 to December 12, 2026. Check all details here.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 417 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 417 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 opens for 417 Bastar Fighter posts.
  • Applications open from November 2, 2026, to December 12, 2026 (offline).
  • Recruitment is for local Bijapur residents; Class 10 pass required (Class 5 for ST).

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh has released a recruitment notification for 417 Bastar Fighter posts. The application process started from November 2, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms offline till December 12, 2026. The recruitment is open to local residents of Bijapur district only. In order to apply one must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational, age and physical requirements. Candidates must check the notification PDF once for vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process and instructions to apply.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The Bijapur Police has issued the official notification on its official website. Candidates can download and check the notification and application form to check the complete recruitment details. The application form must be completed on or before December 12, 2026, before 5 PM. Check the direct link to the CG Police official notice below.  

CG Police Official Notice 2026 PDF

  Click Here

CG Police Constable Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to CG Police Constable recruitment 2026 in the table below.  

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Chhattisgarh Police

Recruiting Authority

SP Office, Bijapur

Post Name

Bastar Fighter

Total Vacancies

417

Application Start Date

November 2, 2026

Last Date

December 12, 2026

Application Mode

Offline

Salary

Pay Level 4

Job Location

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Official Website

bijapur.cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria as given in the notification. Check some of the details below. 

1.Educational Qualification- 

  • Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a school situated in Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh.

  • For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe they can apply with a Class 5 qualification.

  •  Certain candidates from Naxal affected areas and relief camps are eligible with Class 5 qualification.

2. Age Limit (As of January 1, 2026)

  • The Minimum age is 18 years.

  • The maximum age is 28 years. 

  • Age relaxation of up to 5 years is available for SC, ST and OBC candidates. 

How to Apply for Bijapur Bastar Constable Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the offline forms-

  • Visit the official website bijapur.cgpolice.gov.in

  •  Now download the application form from the official notification.

  • Read the instructions and eligibility conditions once.

  • Fill the personal and educational details.

  • Attach the necessary certificates and documents.

  • Now you have to submit the completed form at various offices in Bijapur, Bhairamgarh, Kutru, Farsegarh, Bhopalpatnam or Awapalli.

  • Alternatively you can send the application by registered post to the SP Office Bijapur.

  • Ensure that the application reaches the office by December 12, 2026 before 5 PM.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 16:07 IST
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