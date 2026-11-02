CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 417 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh has released a recruitment notification for 417 Bastar Fighter posts. The application process started from November 2, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms offline till December 12, 2026. The recruitment is open to local residents of Bijapur district only. In order to apply one must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational, age and physical requirements. Candidates must check the notification PDF once for vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process and instructions to apply.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The Bijapur Police has issued the official notification on its official website. Candidates can download and check the notification and application form to check the complete recruitment details. The application form must be completed on or before December 12, 2026, before 5 PM. Check the direct link to the CG Police official notice below.