Anganwadi Merit List 2026: Why Do Two Candidates With the Same Marks Get Different Results?

Candidates who are waiting for any state’s Anganwadi Merit List 2026 sometimes face an issue: two candidates have the same marks, but they get different results. In Anganwadi Worker and Helper recruitment, equal marks do not always mean equal rank. The final position can depend on the tie-breaking rules, eligibility conditions, and the selection criteria that are mentioned in the respective state or district notifications that are released. Given below is the explanation for how the Anganwadi Merit Lists are created. Anganwadi Merit List 2026: How Are Candidates Ranked? The Anganwadi merit list is prepared as per the rules which are notified by the concerned state or recruitment authority. In many recruitments, candidates are evaluated based on their educational marks, while some notifications also provide additional weightage or specific selection preferences. When two candidates receive the same merit score, the recruiting authority may apply a tie-breaking rule to decide their position.

For example, some Anganwadi recruitment notifications give preference to the older candidate when two applicants have equal marks. If their ages are also the same, higher educational qualifications may be considered under the applicable rules of the specific state. However, these results are not uniform across every state. Candidates should check the official Anganwadi Worker recruitment or Anganwadi Helper recruitment notification for their state and district. What Factors Can Affect the Anganwadi Merit List Selection? Apart from the marks, there are several conditions that can affect a candidate’s position in the Anganwadi Merit List. Given below are the factors that affect the making of the Anganwadi Merit List:- Age:- Some recruitment rules give preference to the older candidates when merit scores are equal.

Educational Qualification:- Certain notifications specify a higher qualification as a secondary tie-breaking condition.

Local residence:- Most of the time, recruitments require applicants to belong to the village, ward, or area where the Anganwadi centres are located.

Eligibility and documents:- Candidates must meet the prescribed conditions and provide valid certificates during the document verification.

Category and selection preferences:- Applicable reservation rules or notified preferences may affect the selection process, depending on the recruitment process.

Candidates should note that these factors do not apply in the same way to every Anganwadi recruitment. A candidate should not assume that age, category, or higher qualifications will automatically improve their rank without checking the relevant notification. Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026 Anganwadi Merit List 2026: What Should Candidates Do If Their Rank is Lower? Candidates who find a difference in their merit position should first download the official Anganwadi selection list and check the marks and details published by the department. If the recruitment authority releases a provisional merit list, applicants should check whether an objection or grievance window is available. They can submit a representation within the given deadline if they identify an error in their marks, personal details, or eligibility criteria.