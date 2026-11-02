Bank FD Interest Rates November 2026: This is not a one-day decision, as it was expected well in advance. The changes in FD interest rates came following the RBI's decision to hike the repo rate. After the RBI raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, it was evident that FD interest rates would also change.

Several banks are offering revised Fixed Deposit interest rates in November 2026, giving depositors an opportunity to earn attractive returns on their savings.

From Bank of India and Karnataka Bank to HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and small finance banks, interest rates vary depending on the investment tenure, deposit amount and customer category. Senior citizens can also benefit from additional interest on eligible deposits.

Following the October monetary policy decision to increase the repo rate to 5.50%, depositors are keeping a close watch on revised FD rates. Here is a look at the latest rates across major banks.