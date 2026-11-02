Bank FD Interest Rate Hike, November 2026: Which Banks Are Offering The Highest Return? Here's The Full List Of Latest Bank-Wise Rates
Bank FD Interest Rates November 2026:Banks have revised their Fixed Deposit interest rates in November 2026. From SBI, HDFC and Bank of India to small finance banks, check the latest interest rates, compare returns for general and senior citizens, and find which bank offers the highest returns.
Bank FD Interest Rates November 2026: This is not a one-day decision, as it was expected well in advance. The changes in FD interest rates came following the RBI's decision to hike the repo rate. After the RBI raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, it was evident that FD interest rates would also change.
Several banks are offering revised Fixed Deposit interest rates in November 2026, giving depositors an opportunity to earn attractive returns on their savings.
From Bank of India and Karnataka Bank to HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and small finance banks, interest rates vary depending on the investment tenure, deposit amount and customer category. Senior citizens can also benefit from additional interest on eligible deposits.
Following the October monetary policy decision to increase the repo rate to 5.50%, depositors are keeping a close watch on revised FD rates. Here is a look at the latest rates across major banks.
Also Read: RBI Repo Rate Hike: Will The Home Loan Get Costlier While FDs Pay More? Home Loans, EMIs & FDs Explained
Bank FD Interest Rates November 2026: Check Latest Rates
Banks offer different FD interest rates depending on the tenure, deposit amount and whether the customer is a general or senior citizen. Small finance banks are also offering comparatively higher returns than several large commercial banks.
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Bank / Financial Institution
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General Citizens
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Senior Citizens
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Bank of India
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6.85%–7.00%
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7.50%–7.65%
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Karnataka Bank
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Up to 7.50%
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Up to 7.90%
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Central Bank of India
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Up to 6.85%
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Up to 7.35%
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UCO Bank
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Up to 6.45%
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Up to 6.50%*
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Post Office FD
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Up to 7.50%
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Same as general
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HDFC Bank
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Up to 6.50%
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Up to 7.00%
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ICICI Bank
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Up to 6.60%
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Up to 7.10%
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Up to 6.45%
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Up to 7.05%
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Punjab National Bank (PNB)
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Up to 6.60%
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Up to 6.90%
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Bank of Baroda
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Up to 6.75%
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Up to 7.25%
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Axis Bank
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Up to 6.50%
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Up to 7.00%
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IDFC FIRST Bank
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Up to 7.10%
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Up to 7.35%
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DCB Bank
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Up to 7.50%
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Up to 8.05%
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YES Bank
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Up to 7.25%
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Up to 7.75%
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Suryoday Small Finance Bank
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Up to 8.25%
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Up to 8.50%
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Jana Small Finance Bank
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Up to 8.00%
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Up to 8.50%
Also Read: RBI MPC Meeting 2026: List Of Things That Change After Governor Sanjay Malhotra Hikes The Repo Rate
Why Have Banks Changed Their FD Interest Rates?
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decisions are among the key factors influencing FD interest rates. However, bank-level revisions are also driven by liquidity requirements, competition and deposit mobilisation.
RBI's Repo Rate Hike
After October's monetary policy meeting, the repo rate was hiked. The RBI increased the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% following its October 5–7, 2026 Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Now, fundamentally, everyone knew that higher repo rates could increase borrowing costs and influence banks to revise their lending and deposit interest rates.
Rising Demand For Bank Deposits
Now, what happened is that all the banks need sufficient deposits to fund their lending activities. According to the money flow chain, when credit growth crosses deposit growth, lenders increase FD interest rates to attract fresh deposits. This encourages existing customers to invest more of their savings.
Competition Among Banks
Private banks, public sector banks and small finance banks compete to attract depositors. Higher FD rates, special tenure schemes and additional benefits for senior citizens help lenders attract customers and strengthen their overall deposit base.
Inflation And Changing Economic Conditions
The biggest reasons behind the changing FD rates are inflation, liquidity conditions and expectations about future interest rates. These also influence the choices banks make and their overall decisions.
Lenders regularly review their FD rates to balance the cost of raising funds against the returns generated through lending activities.
Which Banks Are Offering The Highest FD Interest Rates?
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank: 8.25% (General), 8.50% (Senior Citizens)
- Jana Small Finance Bank: 8.00% (General), 8.50% (Senior Citizens)
- DCB Bank: 7.50% (General), 8.05% (Senior Citizens)
- Karnataka Bank: 7.50% (General), 7.90% (Senior Citizens)
With banks revising their FD interest rates in November 2026, depositors have several options to earn returns on their savings. While small finance banks are offering comparatively higher interest rates, customers should compare tenure, safety, premature withdrawal rules and applicable terms before investing. Senior citizens can also benefit from additional interest.
Also Read: RBI MPC Meeting October 2026: What Happens If Repo Rate Is Hiked, Unchanged Or Cut?
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