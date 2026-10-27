Diwali Bonus 2026: Diwali is the time of joy, the mood is warm and everyone is busy shopping for the festivities coming up. Amidst all this, employees also look forward to a traditional “Diwali Bonus”, which has still not lost its charm.

Among all the festive atmosphere and Diwali bonus wait, one question arises: how much bonus will land in their bank accounts?

With Diwali 2026 approaching on November 8, employees across government departments, Indian Railways, India Post and the private sector are looking forward to the pay release.

However, the amount and payment date depend on the employee category, applicable bonus rules and eligibility criteria.

Government employees may receive approved ad-hoc or productivity-linked bonuses. Private-sector employees must check statutory provisions and their employers' payout policies before counting the extra money in their festive budget.