Diwali Bonus 2026: How Much Is Your Bonus, When Will It Be Credited? Check Eligibility And Steps To Calculate
Diwali Bonus 2026: Employees across government departments, Indian Railways, India Post and the private sector are looking forward to festive payouts. Check reported bonus amounts, eligibility criteria, statutory wage limits and how to calculate your Diwali bonus before planning expenses.
Diwali Bonus 2026: Diwali is the time of joy, the mood is warm and everyone is busy shopping for the festivities coming up. Amidst all this, employees also look forward to a traditional “Diwali Bonus”, which has still not lost its charm.
Among all the festive atmosphere and Diwali bonus wait, one question arises: how much bonus will land in their bank accounts?
With Diwali 2026 approaching on November 8, employees across government departments, Indian Railways, India Post and the private sector are looking forward to the pay release.
However, the amount and payment date depend on the employee category, applicable bonus rules and eligibility criteria.
Government employees may receive approved ad-hoc or productivity-linked bonuses. Private-sector employees must check statutory provisions and their employers' payout policies before counting the extra money in their festive budget.
Also Read: DA Hike 2026: Centre Approves 3% Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Diwali; Check When The Arrears Will Be Credited
Diwali Bonus 2026: Bonus Amount and Employee Categories
According to official rules, the Diwali bonus amounts vary across employee categories. This amount depends on the applicable government orders, productivity-linked schemes and statutory bonus rules.
While eligible railway employees have an approved 78-day bonus, postal and central government employees should verify their respective announcements.
All the private-sector employees also must check their eligibility, applicable wage limits and bonus rates before estimating their festive payouts.
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Employee Category
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Bonus Amount
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Key Details
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Indian Railways
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Up to ₹17,951
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The Union Cabinet approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus for eligible non-gazetted railway employees for 2025–26.
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India Post
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₹13,816 (reported)
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The reported 60-day bonus covers eligible postal employees, including specified Group C, non-gazetted Group B employees and Gramin Dak Sevaks, subject to the official order.
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Central Government Employees
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Up to ₹6,908 (reported)
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The reported amount is based on a 30-day ad-hoc bonus calculation using the prescribed ceiling. Verify the applicable official order for 2026.
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Private-Sector Employees
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8.33%–20% of eligible wages
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The statutory bonus depends on eligibility, the applicable wage calculation base and the establishment's allocable surplus.
Who Is Eligible For The Diwali Bonus 2026? Check Your Eligibility
1. Government and Public-Sector Employees
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Eligible categories: Employees must fall within the categories covered by the applicable bonus announcement.
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Service requirements: The qualifying service period may vary depending on the bonus scheme.
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Calculation method: Ad-hoc and productivity-linked bonuses follow different calculation rules.
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Pro-rata payments: The bonus amount may depend on the period of service, as specified in the relevant scheme.
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Railway employees: Employees should check the government's 2026 announcement to confirm whether their posts are covered by the 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus.
2. Private-Sector Employees
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Establishment size: The establishment generally must have employed 20 or more persons on any day during the accounting year.
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Monthly wage limit: The notified monthly wage ceiling for statutory bonus eligibility is ₹21,000.
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Minimum service: Employees must have worked for at least 30 days in the accounting year.
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Bonus percentage: The statutory minimum bonus is generally 8.33%, while the maximum can reach 20%, depending on the applicable provisions and available allocable surplus.
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Company policies: Employers may also offer a separate discretionary Diwali bonus under their company policies, subject to applicable rules.
How To Calculate Diwali Bonus 2026
The Diwali bonus does not get automatically credited to your account. It is also not fixed for everyone. The Diwali bonus depends on eligibility, the wage cap, service duration and the applicable government scheme.
For statutory bonuses, the calculation ceiling is ₹7,000 per month or the minimum wage fixed by the Central Government, whichever is higher. Right now, the Ministry of Finance has announced a non-productivity-linked (ad-hoc) bonus of up to ₹6,908.
This is for eligible employees for the accounting year 2025–26.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Bonus eligibility, calculations and payment timelines depend on the applicable laws, official orders and employer policies. Employees should verify the latest details with their department or HR team.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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