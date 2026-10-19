Mobile phone users in India will soon be able to identify unknown callers more easily and conveniently, as new caller identification rules are slated to be implemented from November 1, 2026. Under the directive issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), telecom operators must launch Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), which will feature a caller’s registered name alongside their phone number on the recipient’s screen. The measure targets enhancing transparency and facilitating users to determine unfamiliar numbers, thus lowering the risk of spam calls and telephone-based fraud. What Is the New Caller ID Rule to be Implemented from Nov 1? According to the DoT notice dated October 13, telecom operators must execute CNAP across their service areas from November 1. The service will initially cover wireless networks using 4G and higher-generation technologies in its ambit.

Unlike conventional caller identification, which commonly features only a phone number unless the contact is saved or a third-party application is used, CNAP will retrieve the caller’s name from the subscriber records maintained by the originating telecom operator. The service will be launched without needing users to submit a separate request. How Will Caller Name Display Work? When someone gets a call from a number saved in their contact list, the name stored on their phone will persist to appear. For an unsaved domestic number, the screen will feature the name recorded in the caller’s telecom subscriber database, along with the telephone number. This data will be sourced through communication between the caller’s and receiver’s telecom operators. Meanwhile, for incoming international calls, the display will showcase the words “International Call” rather than the caller’s registered name.

This latest system will depend on telecom subscriber records rather than crowdsourced databases utilised by some third-party caller identification applications. Will the New Caller Rules Apply to All Mobile Users? Initially, the implementation will cover 4G and newer-generation wireless networks. The DoT has said that the launch of CNAP on 2G, 3G and landline networks will be considered separately. Users who have selected the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) feature will not have their names shown under the new system. While Business and bulk connections may also be allowed to display a verified preferred name, such as an eligible registered trademark or a trade name saved on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, depending on verification by the telecom operator. New Telecom Rules: Privacy Safeguards and Consumer Protection