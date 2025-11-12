Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers for Basic and Standard Maths

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 12, 2025, 17:38 IST

Check here for CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic and Standard) Previous Year Question Papers to understand exam patterns, important topics & improve scores. Download Maths (Basic and Standard) PDF and boost your board exam preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CBSE Class 10 Maths: For students aiming to ace their CBSE Class 10 Maths 2026 board examinations, both Basic and Standard level previous year question papers are an important resource. This collection of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more offers a proven path to success. By consistently practicing with these papers, students can effectively familiarize themselves with the official CBSE Class 10 Maths exam structure, question patterns, and marking scheme. This targeted preparation not only helps in identifying common pitfalls and boosting problem-solving skills but also builds critical exam confidence, ensuring readiness for both the Basic and the more challenging Standard level papers to achieve better scores.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper

The table below provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2025

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2024

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2023

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2022

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic) 

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2020

Download PDF

CHECK: CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper

This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2025

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2024

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2023

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2022

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic) 

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2020

Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Maths paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly to both Basic and Standard Mathematics papers. There are no changes expected.

Maths Question Paper Structure

Section

Question Type

Question Numbers

Marks per Question

A

MCQs + Assertion Reason

Q1–Q18, Q19–20

1 mark each

B

Very Short Answer

Q21–25

2 marks each

C

Short Answer

Q26–31

3 marks each

D

Long Answer

Q32–35

5 marks each

E

Case Study-Based

Q36–38

4 marks each (sub-parts 1,1,2)

CBSE Class 10 Maths previous year question papers is the single most effective and strategic preparation tool for the 2026 board exams. Whether tackling the fundamental concepts of the Basic paper or the deeper application questions of the Standard paper, consistent practice offers invaluable insight into the examination's rigor and structure. This methodical approach not only guarantees comprehensive syllabus revision but fundamentally transforms theoretical knowledge into practical exam-taking competence, empowering every student to approach the final assessment with confidence, precision, and the highest potential for achieving exceptional scores.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News