CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers for Basic and Standard Maths

CBSE Class 10 Maths: For students aiming to ace their CBSE Class 10 Maths 2026 board examinations, both Basic and Standard level previous year question papers are an important resource. This collection of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more offers a proven path to success. By consistently practicing with these papers, students can effectively familiarize themselves with the official CBSE Class 10 Maths exam structure, question patterns, and marking scheme. This targeted preparation not only helps in identifying common pitfalls and boosting problem-solving skills but also builds critical exam confidence, ensuring readiness for both the Basic and the more challenging Standard level papers to achieve better scores.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper

The table below provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.