CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers for Basic and Standard Maths

CBSE Class 10 Maths: For students aiming to ace their CBSE Class 10 Maths 2026 board examinations, both Basic and Standard level previous year question papers are an important resource. This collection of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more offers a proven path to success. By consistently practicing with these papers, students can effectively familiarize themselves with the official CBSE Class 10 Maths exam structure, question patterns, and marking scheme. This targeted preparation not only helps in identifying common pitfalls and boosting problem-solving skills but also builds critical exam confidence, ensuring readiness for both the Basic and the more challenging Standard level papers to achieve better scores.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper
The table below provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper
Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2025
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2024
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2023
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2022
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper 2020
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper
This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper
Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2025
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2024
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2023
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2022
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper 2020
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026
The CBSE Class 10 Maths paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly to both Basic and Standard Mathematics papers. There are no changes expected.
Maths Question Paper Structure
Section
Question Type
Question Numbers
Marks per Question
A
MCQs + Assertion Reason
Q1–Q18, Q19–20
1 mark each
B
Very Short Answer
Q21–25
2 marks each
C
Short Answer
Q26–31
3 marks each
D
Long Answer
Q32–35
5 marks each
E
Case Study-Based
Q36–38
4 marks each (sub-parts 1,1,2)
CBSE Class 10 Maths previous year question papers is the single most effective and strategic preparation tool for the 2026 board exams. Whether tackling the fundamental concepts of the Basic paper or the deeper application questions of the Standard paper, consistent practice offers invaluable insight into the examination's rigor and structure. This methodical approach not only guarantees comprehensive syllabus revision but fundamentally transforms theoretical knowledge into practical exam-taking competence, empowering every student to approach the final assessment with confidence, precision, and the highest potential for achieving exceptional scores.
