School Assembly News Headlines October 19, 2026: Top National, International, Sports, Business & Education News

School assembly news headlines for October 19, 2026 collect the most important developments of the day in one place. News on this date comes from across India and the world. There are big stories on student safety and public order on the national front. Globally the focus stayed on unrest in France, tensions in West Asia and relief on trade. Sports brought good news from the cricket field and the Asian Para Games. The business pages carried relief for cancer patients and a major banking deal. In education exam dates, registration deadlines and counselling updates matter most for students. Read the article below to get top news headlines of the day. National News Headlines for School Assembly October 19 At least 19 people died and 25 were injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata. The state announced ₹25 lakh and a government job for the family of each person who died.

The Congress appointed 208 observers to run its nationwide Vote Bachao Desh Bachao campaign against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court granted bail to former R.G. Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh in a case linked to financial irregularities and merit list manipulation.

A Supreme Court appointed panel opened a portal for complaints about the July violence at Jantar Mantar during the NEET paper leak protests.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was released after signing a peace bond even as protests against the Chief Election Commissioner continued for the eighth day.

India barred sugar based ethanol from its 2026-27 tender for petrol blending in a fresh policy shift.

The food regulator issued new guidelines for perishable food items to protect consumers during the festive season.

The food regulator also moved to restrict the addition of sucrose and fructose in infant nutrition products meant for babies up to six months.

The CRPF plans to bring back the Lance Naik and Naik ranks in its units.

An Indian Navy training squadron left for Seychelles to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly October 19 India A defeated Australia A by 49 runs in the third and final unofficial ODI at Puducherry to end the series on a strong note.

The Asian Para Games 2026 began in Aichi-Nagoya with India setting its sights on the 100 medal mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian para athletes and said their grit and spirit inspire the whole country.

Shreyas Iyer was named India’s Impact Player of the Series after the T20 international series against West Indies.

Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about his long battle with alcohol addiction after his divorce.

Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the Ranji Trophy sparking debate among fans and experts.

Badminton’s new 15 point scoring format has triggered a fresh debate over intensity and player workload.

Business News Headlines for School Assembly October 19 Prices of 137 cancer medicines will fall by up to 70 per cent from November 9, 2026 with trade margins capped at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price.

The Finance Ministry confirmed the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax for about ₹53,000 crore.

Retail inflation rose to a near two year high of 5.5 per cent in September while wholesale inflation climbed to 11.39 per cent.

India barred sugar based ethanol from its 2026-27 petrol blending tender to protect domestic sugar supply.

Caller Name Display will begin for phone users across the country from November 1 with an option to opt out.

Central banks in several major economies have started raising interest rates again as inflation pressures return. Education News Headlines for School Assembly October 19

The UGC NET December 2026 exam will be held on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21. Registration closes on October 28, 2026.

The NTA revised the UGC NET December 2026 information bulletin with new rules on barred items, gate closing time dress code and city preferences.

The CBSE LOC submission window for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2027 is open. The last date without a late fee is October 21, 2026.

The Medical Counselling Committee released the final seat matrix for NEET PG 2026 counselling.

Lakshadweep became a 100 per cent literate Union Territory under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

The Supreme Court held that children have a fundamental right to access the internet.

Thousands of higher education scholarship seats remain vacant as activists seek an alternative to the National Scholarship Portal.

NCERT’s five day live series on language and numeracy friendly classrooms for learners with Specific Learning Disabilities begins on October 19, 2026.