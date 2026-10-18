IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis

Admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay are done by clearing Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advance by required cutoffs. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) across all 5 rounds manage the admission process by releasing the opening and closing rank of all rounds for all categories on All India Quota. The round 5 cutoffs for Computer Science (CSE) branch in IIT Bombay opened at 1 and closed at 65 for general category.

IIT Bombay holds the NIRF Ranking of #3 in engineering category ranking 2025. The institute showed negligible rank movements across rounds. The SC category showed the highest rank movement of 6 ranks where the closing rank was 33 in round 1 and closing rank was 39 in round 5. Candidates can find the detailed rank analysis with different round cutoffs for various categories below.