IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis
This article breaks down the cutoffs for admission in IIT Bombay for CSE which was declared by JoSSA. Admissions in IIT Bombay are done on AIl India Quota. Candidates can find round wise rank analysis in the article below.
Admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay are done by clearing Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advance by required cutoffs. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) across all 5 rounds manage the admission process by releasing the opening and closing rank of all rounds for all categories on All India Quota. The round 5 cutoffs for Computer Science (CSE) branch in IIT Bombay opened at 1 and closed at 65 for general category.
IIT Bombay holds the NIRF Ranking of #3 in engineering category ranking 2025. The institute showed negligible rank movements across rounds. The SC category showed the highest rank movement of 6 ranks where the closing rank was 33 in round 1 and closing rank was 39 in round 5. Candidates can find the detailed rank analysis with different round cutoffs for various categories below.
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IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Round-wise Rank Analysis
The admissions in CSE branch at IIT Bombay is very competitive as the data shows, there was negligible rank movement across all the categories where SC showed the highest rank movement of 6 ranks from round 1 to round 5 followed by general and OBC-NCL with 2 ranks and EWS and ST category showed no rank movements at all. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
Total Movement
|
Trend
|
OPEN
|
65
|
67
|
2
|
Relaxation
|
EWS
|
20
|
20
|
0
|
No change
|
OBC-NCL
|
60
|
62
|
2
|
Relaxation
|
SC
|
33
|
39
|
6
|
Relaxation
|
ST
|
16
|
16
|
0
|
No change
IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Rank
The round 5 cutoffs opened at rank 1 and closed at rank 67 for general category whereas for EWS category the opening rank was 6 and closing rank was 20. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
1
|
67
|
EWS
|
6
|
20
|
OBC-NCL
|
12
|
62
|
SC
|
1
|
39
|
ST
|
1
|
16
IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 4 Opening & Closing Rank
Round 4 ranks opened at 1 and closed at 66 for the general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
1
|
66
|
EWS
|
6
|
20
|
OBC-NCL
|
12
|
62
|
SC
|
1
|
35
|
ST
|
1
|
16
IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank
Candidates can check the detailed rankings of various categories for round 1 below.
|
Seat Type
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1
|
65
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
6
|
20
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
12
|
60
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1
|
33
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1
|
16
IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff 2026: Overview
|
Parameter
|
Informative Details & Guidelines
|
Institutes Covered
|
23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 38 Other-GFTIs (Centralized seat allocation platform)
|
Qualifying Exams
|
IITs: JEE (Advanced) Rank | NITs / IIITs / GFTIs: JEE (Main) Rank
|
Total Rounds
|
5 Seat Allocation Rounds (Round 5 is the final round for IIT seat allocation)
|
IIT Bombay CSE Cutoff Range (Round 5)
|
General Category (Gender-Neutral): Opening Rank: 1 | Closing Rank: 67
|
Reporting Options
|
Freeze: Accept seat & lock choice | Float: Accept seat; open to higher preferences across all institutes | Slide: Accept seat; open to higher branch options within the same institute
|
Fee Requirements
|
Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF): Paid upon receiving an allotment | Partial Admission Fee (PAF): Mandatory after Round 5 for NIT+ system seats
|
Schedule / Timeline
|
Registration & Choice Filling: Early June | Mock Seat Allotments: Mid-June | Rounds 1 to 5 Allotment & Online Reporting: Mid-June to Mid-July
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.