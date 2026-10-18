What Are the Common CAT 2026 Preparation Mistakes to Avoid?

CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Every CAT aspirant dreams of scoring a high percentile and getting admission into the top IIMs. But many of them make a few silent mistakes that hold them back without ever realising it. These mistakes are small at the moment yet costly by the end. In this article we will look at the most common CAT 2026 preparation mistakes and how to avoid each one. The Common Aptitude test carries three sections. First is VARC which has 24 questions, second is DILR which has 22 questions and third is QA which has 22 questions. Total exam duration for CAT is 120 minutes, which is exactly 40 minutes for each section. Scroll down to get a complete list of mistakes to avoid while preparing for the CAT exam. 1. Taking Mock Tests Without Analysing Them

Many aspirants treat mock tests as a scorecard and not a learning tool. They finish one mock and jump to the next. The real value sits in the analysis afterwards. Spend more time reviewing wrong answers than attempting the paper. Track careless errors, repeated errors and slow areas. This one habit fixes more CAT 2026 preparation mistakes than any book. 2. Ignoring the Sectional Time Limit CAT locks each section to 40 minutes and you cannot move between sections. Most candidates practise without this clock so practice feels easier than the real test. Time for every practice set from day one. Attempt full 40 minute sprints. Learn when to leave a question. Ignoring the sectional clock is one of the most common CAT 2026 preparation mistakes. 3. Chasing Advanced Questions Before Building Basics Some aspirants jump to tough puzzles and advanced quant questions while their basics stay weak. Shaky concepts collapse under exam pressure. Build fundamentals first. Revise arithmetic algebra and geometry before chasing speed. Read and summarise passages before attempting dense inference questions. Strong basics make hard questions feel simpler and protect your easy marks.

4. Collecting Too Many Books and Resources A common mistake most of the CAT aspirants make is buying every recommended book and joining several test series. Too much material creates confusion and wasted hours. Choose one standard book per section, one mock series and one revision source. Finish them fully before adding anything new. Limited focused resources always beat a crowded shelf. Hoarding material is a quiet CAT 2026 preparation mistake. 5. Skipping Daily Reading for VARC VARC rewards a reading habit and not last minute cramming. Many candidates ignore reading for months and then panic close to the exam. Read one editorial or article daily. Note unfamiliar words and sentence structures. Practice spotting main ideas and tone. This slow daily habit lifts comprehension more than any shortcut technique can.

6. Studying Without a Fixed Weekly Plan Some aspirants study only when they feel motivated and skip days when college or work gets busy. Random study leaves gaps and uneven preparation. Make a weekly plan with fixed hours and clear targets. Track what you actually finish each day. A steady simple routine beats a heavy plan that collapses within a week. 7. Avoiding Weak Areas and Revising Only Strengths Everyone enjoys what they are already good at. Aspirants solve strong topics again and again while quietly avoiding weak ones. This keeps comfort high but leaves weak sections weak. Identify your low scoring areas and give them extra hours. Fixing weak areas raises your percentile far faster than polishing strengths. 8. Attempting Too Few Questions Out of Fear Negative marking makes many candidates overly cautious. They attempt very few questions and lose easy marks. Careful selection matters but excessive skipping costs heavily. Learn to attempt questions where your accuracy stays high. Set a realistic attempt target for each section. Every extra confident attempt adds directly to your score.