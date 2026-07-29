How To Prepare For VARC In CAT 2026

CAT 2026: The VARC section is the first section of CAT 2026 and comprises 24 questions which have to be done within 40 minutes per section. It assesses critical analytical thinking skills of candidates rather than just evaluating vocabulary and grammar knowledge. The section has a total of 72 marks (+3 for right answers and -1 for wrong MCQs). The section is bifurcated into two main subsections – Reading Comprehension (RC) with 16 questions (consisting of 4 passages having 4 questions each) and Verbal Ability (VA) with 8 questions. In CAT RC passages, you get topics from different subjects such as philosophy, sociology, economics, art criticism, technology, and even evolutionary biology. You need to focus on themes, tones, logical deductions, and evaluations of arguments.

On the other hand, the Verbal Ability section contains logical reasoning questions without RC. They include Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Odd Sentence Out, and Paragraph Completion. For mastering VARC, one needs to read thick opinion essays like Aeon, The Economist, and Smithsonian regularly. Candidates should prioritize option elimination strategies identifying options that are distorted, overly broad, or out of scope alongside solving previous CAT papers (2017–2025) and taking regular timed sectionals to refine passage selection and accuracy.